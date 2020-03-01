BRISTOL, Tenn. - The second season has arrived.
That has been good news for the King women’s basketball team in recent years.
“I think we realize it is kind of like do or die. It is definitely win or go home and nobody wants their season to end extremely early,” King senior Arielle Holloway said. “The seniors on the team, we were all on the team when we won a championship so we know what it is like to be in that atmosphere and we know what it is like to win.
“We know what it is like to lose and what that feels like as well. We are able to convey the message to the younger kids to be like, ‘this is what we have to do, these are the areas we need to step up in.’”
King has had plenty of postseason success, winning the Conference Carolinas tournament and advancing to the NCAA tournament in 2017. The Tornado lost in the tourney finals in 2016 and ‘18 before dropping an opening round game last year.
“I am very confident in our team. I still feel like we are one of the best teams,” King head coach Josh Thompson said. “Even though we haven’t come out on top in a lot of those games, we have been in a lot of close games, one-point games, two-point games, buzzer-beaters...
“We feel like we can beat anybody. We are confident and just hopeful we can make one last run here at the end of the season.”
King (16-12), seeded sixth in the Conference Carolinas tournament, will travel to third seed and defending champion Emmanuel (19-12) in the opening round on Tuesday. The semifinals and finals will be held at Wofford on March 7-8.
Holloway is fully aware that the Lions have beaten them twice this season by 1 and 2 points.
“Nobody wants to see us in the playoffs every single year. I think any team that beats us in the regular season, we always manage to come back and beat them and do what we have to do in the playoffs. I look forward to that,” Holloway said. “Everybody just kind of locks in once the season ends and we are like ‘there is no way we are going home, there is no way this team will beat us two or three times in the same season.’”
King is led by 6-4 senior Kori West, a former volleyball player at East Carolina, who is the tallest player in Conference Carolinas. Despite being the target of every defense imaginable, West provides 12.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per contest for the Tornado.
“They expect more. Sometimes people have a little bit of animosity towards me maybe,” said West, who was at her best on Feb. 19, recording 27 points – including the 1,000th of her career - 17 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots in a win over Erskine. “Not in a bad way, but everybody wants to play their best basketball against a person that is supposed to be the best post player in the conference. I think I get everybody’s best, which is awesome, because I am going to give them by best too.”
A native of Shelby, North Carolina, West has made a smooth return from a knee injury that ended last season 11 games in while averaging a double-double in points and rebounds. Thompson expected her back in January at the soonest, but was pleasantly surprised when she was there for the opening game.
“It was really, really hard. That was one of the hardest things I have ever had to do,” said West, who is majoring in political science and history, with a goal of becoming a criminal defense attorney. “It was really, really painful. I worked really, really hard to get back in time because I didn’t think I was going to be back until like January or February. Obviously I came back for the first game of the season.”
That was good news for King junior point guard Ali Golden, a three-year starter from Huntland, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.
“It is so different when she is on the floor. I feel like we have such a good connection too so it is a lot better,” said Golden, who tallies 11.7 points per game. “A lot of things changed. It is a game changer having her out there.”
It helps having Golden out there as well. Thompson has watched her leadership skills grow, while she distributes the ball to as many as six players scoring at least 8 points per game, including Trinity Lee, who is the Tornado’s leading scorer with 13.6 a contest.
“It was very different because I come from a small town, the competition was not near as good as it is now. It was very different,” said Golden, who is majoring in biology, with plans to become a dentist. “I had to learn to be more of a leader and I like it.”
That includes Holloway, a fifth-year senior, who Thompson says provides instant offense off the bench, contributing 8.8 points a game. Ryleigh Fritz (8.9 ppg) and Kiki Samsel (8.3) are also weapons for the Tornado.
“It has been fun, I enjoy the competition,” said Holloway, who is majoring in social work, with plans to serve as a counselor to athletes. “I always think our team is really up to it and I think during the playoffs we really stand the test. Last year was really unfortunate for us because it was a really good game up until the very end.”
King played in the conference finals three straight seasons before bowing out in the opening round last year to Belmont-Abbey, which is currently 10th in the country and the top seed in the tournament.
West and company would have to advance to Conference Carolinas finals to face the Crusaders in this one, having lost to them this year by 1 and 5 points.
“I think we have just got to hit our shots, play defense. I don’t think there is a team in the conference that is better than us honestly,” West said. “I just don’t think there are a lot of teams that are better than us, but we have just got to play our best basketball and that would be it.”
King will need to shoot the ball well to garner success. That has been an issue at times this season, but the Tornado has the potential, having connected on 19 3s in a one-point loss to Emmanuel in December.
“I think we know we can play with anybody. We have played well all year and we have played hard,” Thompson said. “We haven’t shot the ball well this year which is a little bit surprising, but we know that we can so if we shoot the ball well we know we can beat anybody.
“I know they are capable. It may be a youth thing, I think it is more mental than anything else because I know these kids can shoot, I see them every day. They shoot the lights out in practice so it is just a matter of translating it into the game.”
That is the plan. King wants to be king of the court once again in Conference Carolinas, and beyond.
“I am ready to play in the tournament, I’m ready to get back to the NCAA tournament and hopefully win a few games there if we can,” West said. “I am not scared to play anybody, I don’t think the girls are scared and we are going to do what we have to do.”
