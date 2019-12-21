BRISTOL, Tenn. — The King University women’s basketball team ended 2019 on a golden note, as junior Ali Golden scored a career-high 25 points to lead the Tornado in an 88-79 victory against the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Saturday afternoon at the Student Center Complex.
“It went really good. We’ve had two losses in a row, so this was a really big one for us,” Golden said. “I thought we played more as a team this game than we had in the past, and it’s just a good win to go on break with.”
After scoring eight points through the first two periods, Golden took over the Tornado offense in the second half with 17 points — including a 10-for-10 shooting performance from the free throw line.
Despite players battling through injuries, the Cavaliers kept the score close through the first period as a layup and free throw by redshirt junior Kalee Johnson gave them a two-point lead with less than two minutes in the quarter. But an 18-4 run by King would give the Tornado the advantage they needed, as they built off that momentum to take a 38-33 lead into halftime.
What would prove to be a deciding moment in the game came in the third period, when the Tornado stepped to the foul line and made seven free throws in five seconds after two technical fouls and a shooting foul were called against the Cavaliers.
“They’re a very good team and they’re very well coached,” King head coach Josh Thompson said. “Of course they felt a bit slighted at one point in the game with some calls — a couple technicals — so after that they really had a lot of energy and came at us strong, but we expected that. They’re a good team.”
The Cavaliers battled back to make it a one-possession game with just over two and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter after freshman Caitlyn Ross made a pair of free throws to make it a 79-76 game. But the comeback attempt came up short, as the Cavaliers shot 1-for-5 from the field over the final minutes while the Tornado shot 7-for-10 from the free throw line to seal the win and snap a two-game losing streak.
“It was close. Our kids battled,” Cavaliers head coach Jamie Cluesman said. “We’re going through some injuries right now with some key players and I thought that some of our underclassmen really stepped up and contributed the best that they could and made it a close game.”
All five of the Tornado starters ended the day with double-digit scoring, as Golden finished with a game-high 25 points. Golden shot a perfect 12-for-12 from the free throw line while also tying for the game-high with three steals. Her 12 free throws were the second most in school history, and just two away from the Tornado single-game record. Senior Kori West recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while sophomore Kiki Samsel recorded her fourth game with five three-pointers to finish the day with 15 points. Sophomores Trinity Lee and Ryleigh Fritz scored 14 and 10 points respectively, with Fritz also finishing second on the team with seven rebounds.
“Obviously we’re happy because we got the W, so that’s always a good way to end the [semester] and go into Christmas break with a win,” Thompson said. “Still a lot we’ve got to get better at, but we’re getting better so that’s good.”
Senior Cynita Webb led the Cavaliers with 19 points and 19 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season, as she now sits seven points away from her 1,000th career point. Freshman Nia Vanzant was second on the team with 14 points off the bench, while sophomore Mackenzie King scored 11 points with a season-high seven rebounds. Freshman Caitlyn Ross and junior Hanna Oliver rounded out the double-digit scorers for UVa-Wise with 12 points each. With injuries plaguing the team, freshman Leah Kestner played a season-high 12 minutes for the Cavaliers, scoring six points with a season-high three rebounds and her first career block.
“I thought Nia [Vanzant] played extremely well. She was aggressive, her on ball defense really got them out of a rhythm offensively,” Cluesman said. “And then Leah [Kestner] came in, who hasn’t played very many minutes at all this year, and she came in and guarded [Kori West] a DI transfer — 6’4” girl — held her own and created a lot of second opportunities for us, got her hands on a lot of balls for us and was 2-of-3 from the field, so she literally did anything and everything we could ask of her.”
The Cavaliers will open 2020 at home on Jan. 4 when they host Queens University of Charlotte for their first South Atlantic Conference game of the spring. Cluesman said she felt the break came at the right time for her team to rest up and prepare as they hope to make a run in the SAC Tournament this spring.
“I think this break is good to let us recover a little bit. But we’ll be excited to get back and start conference play,” Cluesman said. “Every game matters, but they really matter now. If we want to continue playing into early March, then we’ve got to step up and win these close games.”
Meanwhile the Tornado will hit the road when they return to action again at Southern Wesleyan on Jan. 2 for a Conference Carolinas matchup. Golden said that while they have hard games on the horizon, she feels the team is continuing to get stronger and will be ready for conference play.
“We’ve got some tough teams coming up,” Golden said. “But I think we’re starting to play together now more than ever, so I think we’ll be good.”
