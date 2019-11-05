JOHNSON CITY, Tenn - It was a successful debut for new University of Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper Tuesday as the Lady Vols held off the East Tennessee State Buccaneers 72-68 before a crowd of 5,881 at Freedom Hall in Johnson City.
Tennessee (1-0) was paced by junior Rennia Davis and freshman Tamari Key, who each notched double-doubles.
Davis collected 13 points and 10 rebounds while Key recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Sophomore Zaay Green led UT in scoring with 17 points.
ETSU (0-1) was led by Erica Haynes-Overton who poured in a game-high 41 points while pulling down 10 boards and snagging seven steals.
Six-foot sophomore E’Lease Stafford added 13 points and six rebounds for the Bucs.
After trailing 68-58 with three minutes and 28 seconds left in the game, ETSU chopped the deficit to 70-68 when Haynes-Overton connected on a jumper.
The Lady Vols then iced the game with a hoop at the 10 second mark.
ETSU shot 34 percent from the field, while Tennessee had a 36 percent success rate.
It was just the second time that ETSU had hosted Tennessee. The game was the final game of the 1980-81 season.
