JOHNSON CITY, Tenn - It was a successful debut for new University of Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper Tuesday as the Lady Vols held off the East Tennessee State Buccaneers 72-68 before a crowd of 5,881 at Freedom Hall in Johnson City.

Tennessee (1-0) was paced by junior Rennia Davis and freshman Tamari Key, who each notched double-doubles.

Davis collected 13 points and 10 rebounds while Key recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Sophomore Zaay Green led UT in scoring with 17 points.

ETSU (0-1) was led by Erica Haynes-Overton who poured in a game-high 41 points while pulling down 10 boards and snagging seven steals.

Six-foot sophomore E’Lease Stafford added 13 points and six rebounds for the Bucs.

After trailing 68-58 with three minutes and 28 seconds left in the game, ETSU chopped the deficit to 70-68 when Haynes-Overton connected on a jumper.

The Lady Vols then iced the game with a hoop at the 10 second mark.

ETSU shot 34 percent from the field, while Tennessee had a 36 percent success rate.

It was just the second time that ETSU had hosted Tennessee. The game was the final game of the 1980-81 season.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments