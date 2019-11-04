JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – All eyes will be on Kellie Harper Tuesday night at Freedom Hall.
It’s certainly nothing personal, but East Tennessee State women’s basketball coach Brittany Ezell would like nothing better than to put a damper on the debut for the new coach of the Tennessee Lady Vols.
“I would like to ruin it, not in a spiteful way, but in a way that will continue to grow our program,” said Ezell, who has been friends with Harper since childhood. “I kind of have that same mentality. I think Russell Westbrook said it the other day, ‘I don’t have friends when we play. We will be friends afterwards.’
“It is just the competitive nature that we all have. I am sure she would tell you the same thing. We are not friends until the buzzer goes off. There is nothing wrong with healthy competition.”
Harper will begin her much-anticipated tenure as women’s basketball coach at Tennessee against the Bucs on Tuesday. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.
“I am excited for our region. It is a great game and it will be so loud at Freedom Hall on Tuesday, I think there are 500-600 tickets left in the upper deck,” said Ezell, during an phone interview late last week. “We moved it to accommodate all the fans that want to see it.
“It is great to grow our game, it is a great way to expand our brand. It is great competition within the state. It will be Kellie’s first regular season game. We are childhood friends so that is always fun when you can have something like that that continues to connect you.”
Both Ezell and Harper played high school basketball in Tennessee. While Harper went on to win three national championships for the Lady Vols, Ezell took her talents to Alabama, arriving the fall after the Crimson Tide’s only trip to the Final Four. The Crimson Tide rose to number one in the country during her junior season.
“Kellie and I were childhood friends, used to spend weekend’s at one another’s houses, played ball together, against each other all the way through,” Ezell said.
While ETSU – which finished 10-21 last season, but 8-6 in the Southern Conference - returns the bulk of a talented backcourt led by Erica Haynes-Overton, the Bucs will be inexperienced and undersized against a Tennessee frontcourt that averages 6-foot-2 in height.
“We talked to our kids about it, it is going to be about the battle in the paint,” Ezell said. “We have to protect the paint in terms of keeping dribble-drives out of the lane, blocking out, not allowing second chance points and easy dump-ins to the post.
“On the offensive end, even though they may be bigger than us we have got to continue to play at them and not just settle for shooting from the cheap seats. We have got to continue to go in there and if they block it they block it. We will take it out of bounds and run something else.
“It is going to be a battle of the paint on both ends of the floor.”
Tennessee, which finished 19-13 in Holly Warwick’s final season, has an uphill climb back to respectability, having been left out of the most recent Associated Press preseason poll for the first time since 1976.
Ezell certainly knows the new coach better than most.
“I can only speak to what I know because I don’t know their personnel or their work ethic or anything like that, but I know their boss,” Ezell said. “I know the kind of makeup that she has. I know what she will find acceptable, what she will find unacceptable and knowing those things about Kellie, I think she will be able to get them wherever she wants them to be during her tenure.”
That means back on top. At least that is what the Lady Vol nation will expect.
“Here is the thing when it comes to the pressure. She is going to put enough pressure on herself because she is a competitor,” Ezell said. “She understands the weight of the big scene in Knoxville, she understands that.
“I think she is the perfect person to continue to pay the right amount of homage and respect to the people who have sat in that chair and to move that program forward. I know she is embracing the challenge and she is excited about it.”
