EMORY, Va. – For the second straight year, the basketball season for the Emory & Henry women ended in bittersweet fashion.
The sweet included a 22-5 record and the second ODAC regular season title in three years.
The bitter was a 72-68 loss to Randolph-Macon in Saturday’s semifinal round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament and a missed opportunity to clinch a berth into the NCAA Division III national tournament.
E&H failed to gain a national bid last season after posting a 22-4 mark and losing in the ODAC tournament quarterfinals.
Just like last year, E&H players and coaches gathered in the King Center early Monday afternoon as the 64-team tournament field was announced.
“It was one of those things where I expected the worst but was praying for the best,” E&H senior Peyton Williams said. “I think last year hurt a little worse because we graduated six seniors.”
The E&H roster featured just three seniors this year in Williams (Saltville), Sydney McKinney (Big Stone Gap) and Kara Stafford (Bristol, Tennessee).
Each of those players were named to the All-ODAC squad, while first-year head coach Jaclyn Dickens (Galax) was selected as ODAC coach of the year.
Entering the season, the Wasps were projected to finish in a tie for fifth in the ODAC.
“We exceeded those expectations with an amazing group of determined players who accepted their roles and worked together,” Dickens said.
That determination was evident in the setback against fourth-seed Randolph-Macon. Trailing by 19 points with less than five minutes left in the game, Dickens issued a challenge in the team huddle and her players responded.
“We were known for our grit and determination, and we basically came back from a 20-point deficit,” Williams said. “We did everything we could, but just came up short.”
McKinney, who scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, contributed a career-high 30 points along with 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals.
“It was a crazy rally, but we just weren’t ready to stop playing,” McKinney said. “We had a great season and a great run that we will always remember.”
The Wasps posted an overall record of 86-24 record over the past four years for a program-best winning percentage of 78.2.
“This basketball program made us the people we are today,” said McKinney, who plans to work with the E&H coaching staff next season as she completes her student teaching. “We will always have a tight bond.”
So what went into forging that bond?
“As freshmen, we came in a group of seven,” Williams said. “We grew as athletes and women over the years, and that was a foundation of what we accomplished. I don’t think it’s quite hit me yet that my playing days are over, but I don’t have any regrets at all.”
E&H was ranked sixth in the final South Region poll, but the Wasps did have a win over tournament automatic qualifier Oglethorpe (27-1) from the Southern Athletic Association. William Peace (23-4) from Raleigh, North Carolina, likely grabbed the final at-large tournament berth away from E&H.
“You need to be among the top four teams in the region or win the tournament to guarantee a berth into the [national] tournament,” Dickens said. “After last year, we knew what we had to do but we ran into a very strong team in Randolph-Macon.”
Randolph-Macon featured the ODAC player of the year and tournament MVP in 6-foot-3 Kelly Williams.
The Wasps will likely have four seniors next season. Dickens has also signed 6-2 post Sarah Walters (Abingdon), guard Michaela Fiscus (Rural Retreat) and 5-9 Maddie Brown (Alleghany, North Carolina).
“Our three seniors definitely made a lasting impact on our program,” Dickens said. “We’re able to bring in talented recruits because of their success, and they’ve had an influence on our returning players, coaches and fans. We have a lot to be proud of.”
