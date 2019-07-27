BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – They’re talking playoffs at Sullivan Central.
Considering the Cougars just ended a 36-game losing skid last season to finish the campaign with a 1-9 record, that might seem like crazy talk.
Yet, the Cougars believe.
“Our biggest goal right now is to make the playoffs,” said Sullivan Central senior Jacob Fields, who plays defensive end and blocking back, along with backup quarterback for the Cougars. “That is a big goal this year. We are just going to take it one game at a time. We are just looking forward to August 23 and we will go on each week.”
Sullivan Central won its final two games in 2014 and didn’t win again until a 51-42 victory in Week 7 last October against Sullivan East.
Needless to say, the thrill of victory was long overdue in Blountville.
“It was amazing,” Fields said. “I can’t even describe it, I will remember that night for the rest of my life and hopefully we have a bunch this year.”
It was a long wait for Fields, who helped end a streak that began when he was in seventh grade.
“It is rough, but you just have to keep going, be pushing every week,” Fields said. “You just have make sure you are trying every week and you saw last year we got one. Hopefully this year we will have many more.”
The plan now is to build on that progress in the season ahead, which begins on Aug. 23 against Sullivan North, followed by a trio of road games to Volunteer, Pigeon Forge and Sullivan South.
“That gave us a lot of momentum last year,” said the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Fields, the tallest player on the Cougars. “We had a lot of young kids coming in last year so we have a lot of the same guys out here. We have got a lot of good energy and we are just looking to make that into some wins this year.”
Sullivan Central does return several starters on both sides of the ball, all of whom have put in the work in the offseason to be ready to put an end to talk of that streak.
“We have been working really hard. We have been doing those workouts on the weekends, pushing ourselves at some great camps,” Fields said. “The team just had a fun time down there and we have been working really hard in the offseason.”
The schedule doesn’t get any easier as the season progresses for Sullivan Central, who must also face Northeastern Conference (Region 1) foes Greeneville - winners of two straight 4A state titles and 30 games in a row – along with Elizabethton and a non-league visit from much-improved David Crockett.
How will the Cougars meet their postseason goals with that gauntlet ahead of them?
“We are going to have to be a good team, always be there with each other, work together good and just play our game and we will do fine,” said Fields, who took part in Sullivan’s Central media day on Saturday morning at Bernie Webb Field. “Everybody has just got to be committed. Just our team has always got to be together, working hard all year. We can’t get satisfied with anything and we are just going to take it one step at a time each week.”
And, remember how it felt to finally get that first win.
“Since we know what that feeling is we are going to want that every week and just not be getting like, ‘Yeah, we won one,’” he said. “We don’t care about one game anymore.
“We just snapped a losing streak. It is about making the playoffs now, getting as many wins as we can and just shocking the community.”
Fields has one more season of football ahead. He wants to make it one to remember.
“I am most excited to be playing my last year with my brothers and just have a great year with them and have lots of fun,” he said. “I would like to win some games, just have a great year, just spend the time with my brothers and just see what we can do.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543