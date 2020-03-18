Elijah Hayes nearly had a triple-double, going for 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Lance Collie was quality with a 19-point, eight-rebound performance.
There was basketball on Monday, a version of March Madness being played on the outdoor court behind Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church on Coeburn Mountain Road in Wise, Virginia.
It’s the six-team Corona League, the brainchild of Hayes, Isaiah McAmis and a few other athletes from Wise County Central High School, created to pass the time as the coronavirus (COVID-19) has shut down schools for at least two weeks and athletic activities for the foreseeable future.
“On March 14, the day everyone found out that we weren’t going to be in school for two whole weeks and that no sports could be practicing, we got some of the guys together really quickly and came to Mount Olive to play after school,” Hayes said. “That’s really what it’s about is just another way for all of us to spend time together.”
It was during that impromptu pickup game last week that Southwest Virginia’s very own Corona League was born.
“I was talking to Elijah and jokingly said, ‘What if we made a league where we played, kept up with the same teams and kept everyone’s stats and stuff?’ and he said, ‘It actually wouldn’t be that hard, we probably could.’ “ McAmis said. “So we contacted people and made sure we could get enough to play.”
Stats are indeed kept.
Online streaming is available.
Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages have been created.
The opener saw Hayes and Collie lead the Rowdy Respitators (spelled that way intentionally) to a 75-52 win over the Lysol Lemurs, who were led by the trio of McAmis, Eli Stallard and Evan Stanley.
“Don’t forget that we’re all a bunch of athletes that let the competitive side take over in these types of things,” Hayes said.
The rest of the games scheduled for Monday and all of those on the docket for Tuesday were eventually postponed due to the rain.
“In the game there was a good mixture of everyone playing hard and it was competitive, but also it was still fun and I really enjoyed it and think it could be something really cool,” McAmis said. “You get like a community-feel when we’re all together because most of us did grow up together playing football, basketball and baseball, so to be able to get together with the guys you grew up with doing something like this, it’s awesome.”
The Wuhan Warriors, TP Tropics, Goats and High Risk are the other teams in the league with six players on each roster. High Risk is a team comprised of older players like T.J. McAmis (Isaiah’s dad), Stevie Niece, Jason Mullins, Anthony Gilbert, Brett Lawson and Brad Salyers.
“High Risk has a lot of risks with the guys that play on the team with them being a little bit older and possibly out of shape,” Hayes said jokingly.
Like every other sports league that has been affected by COVID-19, members of the Corona League are keeping track of the pandemic through news sources and aren’t taking the situation lightly.
“If it gets bad enough,” Collie said. “Then the league will reschedule until it is OK to gather in groups again.”
For now, the Corona League plays on. Teens not quarantined as they socialize through sports during an era of social distancing.
“We’re just trying to have some fun,” Isaiah McAmis said. “It’s better than only playing together over a PlayStation I think. We’re athletes and stuff, so you’re not going to keep us from running and staying in shape, so I think this is a cool way to do that.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
