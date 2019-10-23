JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – East Tennessee State has already lost one more game than it did all of last season.
Austin Rowan and the Buccaneers would rather not lose again.
“For us, we just have to put a few more things together just to be a little more consistent and just do those little things,” said Rowan, a 6-1, 270-pound senior defensive lineman. “I really think we can go out and win these last couple of games. It’s just working on the little things, making sure we keep our head up…
“Looking at five losses is not ideal. It’s not fun. But a lot of those are close, and we just need to do a few more things, and we can go out there and win a lot of games.”
ETSU (2-5, 0-4) won those close games last season, going 6-0 in contests decided by three points or less. They have had no such luck this year, going 1-3 in games determined by seven points or less, including last week’s disappointing 16-13 loss at Chattanooga.
“I don’t necessarily think that the guys wanted to beat Chattanooga any worse than they wanted to beat Wofford, Furman or VMI,” ETSU head coach Randy Sanders said. “The way the game went, it was maybe a little extra frustrating or a little extra painful. There’s no question that we had opportunities in most of the games we’ve played in.
“So far this year we’ve had opportunities to win, but we certainly had opportunities to get that one done. We had our chances and a few mistakes here and there led us to where we were. That makes it stick with you maybe a little worse than some of the others.”
There is no time to relax. Up next is a visit on Saturday to Samford (3-4, 2-2), which has lost two straight, including a 48-41 overtime decision last week at VMI. The Chris Hatcher-coached Bulldogs have gone 1-2 in overtime games this season, also losing at Tennessee Tech (2 OT, 59-58), while defeating The Citadel (4 OT, 61-55).
“Samford’s a very talented team, big, physical, playing with a different quarterback,” said Sanders said, of the Bulldogs, who are scoring 38.9 points per game. “They lost some receivers on offense, so they’re a little more run oriented but you know they’re always going to throw it and do pretty well that way.
“Really, really big offensive line, talking guys who are 6-6, 6-7 up on the front. Probably the biggest offensive line we’ll see all year.”
The issue for Samford has been stopping the other team, having surrendered 42.9 points a contest. The Bulldogs have allowed at least 45 points in four games, including 55, 58 and 48 during its current three-game losing skid.
“Defensively, six of their eight guys in the front four are returning. They lost a couple of good players, but the guys that they have are still good players. Samford has some experience in the secondary. The linebackers are fairly new, but experience in the secondary,” Sanders said. “So, they seem to be getting better. Our schedule doesn’t get any easier. We’ve got to cowboy up and go play ball.”
ETSU, who has lost three straight, join Western Carolina in looking for its first Southern Conference victory of the season, which is a surprise to ETSU sophomore running back Quay Holmes, who has been the focus of the Bucs’ offensive attack, which is just averaging 19.9 points per contest, scoring more than 24 points just once all season long.
“We feel like we’re still the best, if not one of the best teams in the conference,” said Holmes, who has combined with fellow backfield mate Jacob Saylors in leading the Bucs with three touchdowns apiece. “So, we expect to play teams well. We expect to play them hard and be a challenge to them.
“Every time we go out there we have to have the mentality that even though our record may not show it, we still believe that we’re one of the best teams in this conference. That just gives us the confidence that we need going into the rest of these games.”
ETSU is 2-1 against Samford since the Bucs’ program was revived, including last year’s 38-27 loss when current Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller Devlin Hodges threw for 404 yards and ran for three touchdowns for the Bulldogs in the regular season finale for the Bucs.
Rowan hopes to help the Bucs slow down the Bulldogs on Saturday, having earned a starting spot for ETSU during his senior season, following up on a terrific prep career that included a 4A state championship during his final season at Knoxville Catholic.
“It’s been a lot of fun. Being a senior, going out there, it’s fun to play with a lot of good ball players,” Rowan said. “That defense, I like to think we bring a lot of energy. Being a part of that, and being out there and making plays, it’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a good experience for me.”
One year after sharing the SoCon title with Wofford and reaching the FCS playoffs, the Buccaneers are just in search of wins at this point. The Bulldogs are next in line.
“It’s tough. That’s the way football goes sometimes. You know, no matter what, we have to go out there, and put our nose to the grindstone, and play as hard as we can, do what we can to win,” said Rowan, a first-year starter, who has 19 tackles, one stop for loss, one quarterback hurry and is credited with a safety through seven games for the Bucs. “So, it’s frustrating, but we also know it’s part of the game, and we just need to show up the next week and work hard.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
