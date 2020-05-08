ABINGDON, Va. – Sixteen baseball teams from around Virginia converged on the Abingdon Little League complex last July for the Major League state tournament.
“We had the place full with crowds of more than 2,000,” said Steve Puckett, who served as president of the Abingdon Little League for the past seven years. “Restaurants and motels were packed. It was a showcase for the entire community.”
Flash forward a year.
“The fields are empty and kids are setting at home just hoping that they might be able to play a few games later this summer,” said the 42-year-old Puckett, who stepped down from his post as league president this season.
Such is life in the age of COVID-19.
On May 1, the Little League World Series was canceled for the first time in its 75-year history.
“That was another bit of news that sort of took my breath,” Puckett said. “A lot of people have grown up watching the Little League World Series on television every year. It’s a tradition.”
The Little League game was flourishing in far Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee last summer. Both Abingdon and Bristol, Tennessee, hosted state baseball tournaments in the marquee Major League division, which features players in the 11-12 age group.
In Coeburn, a team from Marion advanced all the way to the championship game of the Virginia Major League softball tournament for the first time in league history.
With an upset win over powerful McLean, Marion would have earned a national television appearance on ESPN.
“We were super excited about this season,” said Marion manager Bridget Preston. “We lost a few of our older girls, but we still had a wealth of talent ready to fight for a chance at a state title.”
Of course, those hopes have been dashed
“Sending a text out to players and their parents when this virus first appeared was hard, but we were all hopeful we would still have a season,” Preston said.
Earlier this week, Preston received more bad news. The season was over for the defending state runner-up squad.
“Explaining this to a group of girls who love softball was horrible,” Preston said. “I tried to make sure they understood our health was more important that any softball season. These girls proved last year they are good enough to play with the very best, so we were excited to see where this season would take us.”
Preston had two daughters who started on last year’s team. Taylor earned rave reviews from opposing coaches for her poise and mastery as the Marion pitching ace, while Madi helped to anchor the defense at shortstop.
“Taylor had aged out of the Major division this year, but she was excited to see the little girls compete,” Bridget Preston said. “Madi has always played up in age, so Taylor was excited to watch Madi play in her actual league and to just be her cheerleader.”
Coach Preston said Taylor is anxious to compete at the Junior League level next season.
“These girls will reunite and take a stab at winning state again,” coach Preston said. “We were all saddened by this loss of a season. Now, we’re praying for the health and safety of all the Little League kiddos.”
Brock Hawkins served as the manager of the District 1 champion Abingdon baseball team that competed in last year’s state Major League tournament. Brock’s son, Alex, was one of the standouts on the squad.
So how did Brock explain to his son that there would no baseball this spring?
“Honestly, he was in shock for about two weeks and it took some adjustments,” Hawkins said. “As a family, we have been on a baseball field from March to October for the last six years.”
Brock and his son have bonded in other ways over the past few weeks.
“I’ve actually had time to teach Alex how to trout fish, and he’s understanding what it was like when I was a kid growing up,” Hawkins said.
But the magic of baseball remains strong for Alex.
“It’s really been sad to not be on the field,” Alex said. “I really miss being with my friends and playing the game I love.”
Before COVID-19, Brock Hawkins was preparing to coach Abingdon middle school baseball team this spring.
“We had practiced for two months and were just one week away from opening the season,” Hawkins said.
Puckett said the Little League ritual in Abingdon usually begins in grand fashion on the first weekend of April.
“Oh yes, that’s always a fun day,” Puckett said. “We invite all the league and team sponsors on the field to throw ceremonial pitches and get a lot of people involved.”
The Abingdon Little League complex features both Ray Petty Field and Foster-Debose Field.
“Little League is a big deal in Abingdon,” Puckett said. “We have 400 kids playing four games each night. The stands are full and the concession area is rocking. To not have that outlet is hard on kids and parents.”
Cadence Clark, 11, played on the Abingdon softball team that earned a District 1 title last summer in the 9-10 age division.
“Last year’s state tournament was one of the best experiences of my life,” Clark said. “I would be so excited if we could play this year, even if it’s just a shorter season. I love softball so much.”
Baseball player Beau Ferguson, 9, shares Clark’s love for the basics of the game.
“I loved being on the All-Stars and winning a (district) championship last year,” Ferguson said. “I really miss playing with my friends, being at the ballpark, and drinking concession stand Slushies.”
Puckett said Little League coaches and officials from Gate City to Marion have been keeping in contact this spring with District 1 administrator Rick Compton.
“There will be no state tournaments this year, but everyone is trying to figure out a way get in some games in whatever form,” Puckett said. “Some kids are still coming out with their parents to play catch and take batting practice, but certainly organized practices are not allowed.”
There were no kids and no sounds on a sunny Thursday afternoon at Abingdon Little League as Puckett looked over the field with a reporter.
During last year’s state Major League baseball state tournament, Puckett juggled his time as the public address announcer and league president. He also served as the play-by-play man for Internet radio broadcasts of Abingdon games.
Puckett, who works as a project manager for Lebanon-based software development company CGI, has struggled to come up with a way to explain the far-reaching impact of COVID-19 to his two high school age sons and to other young athletes.
“I think I would tell them to enjoy the time they have right now and focus on what they can control. And when you the chance to be back on a field, be ready for the opportunity,” Puckett said. “It’s hard to come with an explanation. I’m not even sure kids can fully understand this.”
For now, Puckett said he cherishes the memories of the 2019 Little League showcase in Abingdon and longs for the days when the fields are jammed with kids and there is a line at the concession stand.
“I played Little League and so did both of my boys,” Puckett said. “There’s nothing like the sights, sounds and fellowship you see at these fields.
“Hopefully, we will all back out here in full force next year.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.