EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry head football coach Curt Newsome has already decided on the topic for his first team meeting in August.
Just call it Race Relations 101.
“The world is at unrest right now, and that’s troublesome,” Newsome said. “Race has not been an issue in our football program, but we’re going to come together and address it as a group before we even start preseason practice.”
Coaches and athletes around the nation have made statements regarding race following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Newsome is following the national debate.
“Football is one of the biggest melting pots we have in America,” Newsome said. “Society doesn’t always function as a team, but everyone is together on a football team, and you are not defined by your race. Instead, you represent the color of your jersey and your school.”
Newsome, who is entering his sixth year at E&H, was raised in Hampton, Virginia, and competed on a predominately black football team at Phoebus High School. He later played at Emory & Henry, where he graduated in 1982.
“I grew up in a diverse community where people got along and still get along,” Newsome said. “I’ve been around football teams since I was nine, and I’ve seen a lot of diversity over the years. And diversity is what life is all about.”
As an assistant football coach at Virginia Tech and James Madison University, Newsome earned national fame for his ability to attract blue-chip talents.
Many of those athletes, such as Virginia Tech greats Tyrod Taylor and safety Kam Chancellor, were black athletes from the Tidewater region of Virginia.
“At one time, we have over 20 players from Tidewater on the JMU roster,” Newsome said. “That area is a hotbed for football. We’re recruiting that area at Emory now, and we have several really good players and good people from the Tidewater joining our program this fall.”
According to Newsome, his ability to relate with athletes from different backgrounds can be traced to communication and trust.
“You’ve got to be a better listener than talker,” Newsome said. “People say that Alabama can get every good player because it wins all the time, but many athletes want more than that. They want to be part of the reason that a team wins.”
E&H athletes have often praised Newsome as a “player’s coach.” Newsome smiles often, cracks jokes and enjoys playing music from the classic Motown age during practice sessions.
“Making a connection with athletes and their families and then building those relationships are very important,” Newsome. “As long as an athlete knows that a coach cares about him, he will be more open to learning.”
Newsome said he hasn’t witnessed any acts of racism at E&H or during his long run of coaching at the high school and college levels.
“Those kind of issues can tear apart any team,” Newsome said. “A starting job shouldn’t be based on skin color. It should be all about ability. I just think that there is no better life lesson than being part of a team and caring for each other.”
Newsome said he hopes that sports can play a role in healing the nation.
“There are issues going on in our society that need to be recognized and addressed, and we are going to address those as a team,” Newsome said. “Instead of talking over a Zoom conference, I want to meet with our players sitting in front of me. This is important.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
