Union vs Wise Central - IMS

Wise County Central senior Isaiah McAmis makes an acrobatic shot despite being closely guarded by Union’s Sean Cusano last season. McAmis has been chosen as a VHSL first team all-state honoree.

 DAVID CRIGGER/ BRISTOL HERALD COURIER FILE PHOTO

Wise County Central senior Isaiah McAmis is one of three Mountain 7 District products to be named to the Virginia High School Class 2 boys basketball team.

McAmis picked up first team honors, leading the Warriors to the Class 2 state quarterfinals, contributing 24 points, four assists, four rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He finished his career with 1,695 points despite missing his junior season with an knee injury.

McAmis has committed to play next at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Gate City senior Bradley Dean is also a first team member, having tallied 29 points, six rebounds and three assists per game for the Blue Devils, who advanced to the Class 2 state championship game, falling to John Marshall to finish the season with a 24-6 record.

Dean, who also named Mountain 7 District and Region 2D player of the year, Dean finished his career with more than 2,000 points.

Wise County Central senior Isaiah McAmis also picked up first team honors, leading the Warriors to the Class 2 state quarterfinals, tallying 24 points, four assists, four rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He finished his career with 1,695 points despite missing his junior season with a knee injury.

Another Wise County Central product, senior Elijah Hayes was selected to the second team, compiling 18 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three assists per game in helping the Warriors to a 20-9 record and their first-ever trip to the state tournament.

Hayes has committed to continue his career at Roanoke College.

Class 2 Boys

Player of Year: Jason Nelson, John Marshall

Coach of Year: Ty White, John Marshall

First Team

Jason Nelson, John Marshall; Bradley Dean, Gate City; Tyler Nickel, East Rockingham; Cam Cormany, Radford; Roosevelt Wheeler, John Marshall; Tyce McNair, East Rockingham; Isaiah McAmis, Wise County Central; Jaden Firman, Brunswick

Second Team

Tyler Gilliam, Appomattox County; Gerry Toney, Buckingham; Troy Brandon, Martinsville; Elijah Hayes, Wise County Central; Mark Rogers, Stuart Draft; Dennis Parker, John Marshall; Elijah Seward, John Marshall; Jermonta James, Brunswick.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments