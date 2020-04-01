Imagine a fall without football.
Note to football fans: If you don’t practice social distancing, refuse to stay home, don’t wash your hands and act like nothing has changed, then don’t be surprised if pigskins are as missing in fall as baseballs and basketballs were in March.
Or race cars in Bristol this weekend.
Note to non-football fans: How about helping the rest of us out. We are all in this together.
These are scary times, with sports far down the list of essential activities.
Yet, football is still – sorry, baseball - America’s sport.
People want their football, but uncertainty abounds. It is still too early to make decisions such as rather a football season will happen, but some have already made their call.
ESPN talking head Kirk Herbstreit created a stir last week, saying that he would be “shocked” if the NFL or college seasons happen in 2020. He didn’t mention high schools, but those seasons are also very much in peril.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly wasn’t quite as pessimistic, but did say that college programs would need to have their players back by July 1 in hopes of getting the season started on time.
His season is slated to begin on Aug. 29 against Navy in Ireland.
East Tennessee State head coach Randy Sanders didn’t pick a date when college football needs a return to some degree of normalcy, but did have a guess on how long it would take for athletes to be ready for football.
“You have got to be a certain level of conditioning to be able to stay healthy through the course of a season,” said Sanders, whose Buccaneers are slated to host Mars Hill on Sept. 5, followed by a visit to SEC powerhouse Georgia the following week. “We want to get them back. Hopefully if we are able to get them back and resume the season as we all hope happens, we need to have time with them.
“We need probably at least four weeks, 30 days, something like that to try to get them in some kind of physical conditioning that once the season starts you don’t have the body breaking down and guys getting hurt.”
That will be a challenge. Currently, there are no players on campus. All have returned home and will be expected to do what they can to stay in football shape while also staying healthy and well. Finding open gyms to train in will definitely be an issue.
“There is no question the conditioning part is going to be critical,” said Sanders, in comments provided by ETSU athletics. “I don’t hold any delusions that all our guys are working out, running and out there working as hard as they would if they were with coach [Allan] Johnson, our strength coach and then obviously having spring practice, going through kind of team conditioning things.”
Some college football teams were able to get at least some spring practice in. ETSU got none, with preparations slated to begin last week, but those were canceled due to the coronavirus.
“I don’t know how we are going to make up for spring practice. I don’t know if the NCAA is making any provisions that way to give us some opportunity, but that is critical and not having it will leave us a lot of questions going into August,” Sanders said. “Now we are not the only ones in this situation. There are a lot of teams around the country that were getting ready to start spring practice that are having to go without.
“There are only a few teams that did have it. Hopefully somehow or another, we will get a chance to level that playing field with those that did have spring practice.”
Sanders would like to have had those 15 practices for a young team to grow and mature heading into another season.
“How it will go it is hard to say right now because we have so many questions,” Sanders said. “Not having them out there, it is amazing what you learn about a team once you get them out there and you get to practice and you get to put them in a ton of situations. You get to create a little adversity on the practice field, which I am pretty good at doing with those guys at times.”
It’s not just football fanatics that will be hurt by the loss of football. Take away football and college athletic programs will suffer. Paul Finebaum had a guest on his show Tuesday who said many athletic directors are concerned because ‘if there is no season, we will be out of business.”
Obviously human life is more important than football or money, but us sports fans love our college sports, and especially football. Basketball too, and this virus already cost us March Madness.
Much like baseball has always signaled the arrival of spring and sort of a renewal of life, football is the one sport that seems to bring everyone together as the year draws to an end.
If any year needs to end, it is this one.
Will football happen? There are still plenty of questions out there. Some suggest playing the season this summer when the virus is thought to disappear because of warmer temperatures. It could, however, come right back in cold weather and we would have to go through all this again.
Nobody wants that, even if football has to be sacrificed for a season.
Getting football back will be challenging. Coaches always expect players to report in July or August in shape and ready to start.
That will definitely be challenging in this most unusual of off-seasons.
“You can always tell who has been working. That is the feel you get in when you get back. Just going off last year, we had guys that came back in great shape once they showed up back in July or August ready for the season,” Sanders said. “We had other guys that were 15 pounds underweight or 15 pounds overweight. You know if they have lost a lot of weight or gained a lot of weight they haven’t been doing a whole lot or haven’t been doing the right things anyway.
“You can tell who has been working. Usually if you care a lot about it and you are really invested in the program and you are invested in the team and your teammates, you are going to do the right things. If you come back 15 pounds overweight you are probably not that invested in your teammates.”
What happens remains to be seen. We all want to football – and every other sporting event we have lost – but this virus doesn’t have an expiration date. It will just keep lurking and infecting anyone in its path until something is done to send it back to the hell where it came from.
Until then, do your part and help stop the spread of this disease. As Sanders has shared with this team, just do your part.
That is all any of us can do.
“As I tell the team, you control what you can control and you can’t worry about the rest because I don’t have a lot of control over the timetable right now,” Sanders said. “Whenever it is time to get back on campus and back to working on what we need to do then we will do so, but until then we are going to try to do everything we can to prepare.
“That is kind of what our focus is right now and that is what my focus is right now, just doing what we can do right now and controlling what we can control.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson
