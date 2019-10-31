Billy Wagner saved 422 games in his major league career.
But before he made it to the big leagues, he made his mark at a small college — Ferrum.
He did so well at Ferrum that this weekend, he will be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.
“Going to Ferrum was the greatest thing that ever happened in my life,” Wagner, 48, said Wednesday in a phone interview. “My [Ferrum] friends are friends that I still talk to.
“When I think about this honor, I think about those guys. … I would have never been the player I ended up being if it wasn’t for that group of individuals, or that college giving me the opportunity to play.”
The former pitching standout was chosen for the hall of fame in August. The induction ceremony will be held in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
“When I think about this, what I really think about is the hard work and the teams that I was on … and the trips and the ups and downs and the heartache and the tremendous success,” he said. “In every win we ever had that I was a part of, there was someone there that made a play, that threw a guy out. Rayna Williams, Andy Calohan, these guys made me look really good.
“I’m just very blessed and honored that I was a part of a school that had a lot of local talent that really enjoyed playing baseball, enjoyed each other.”
He will be traveling to the hall of fame ceremony with former Ferrum baseball coach Abe Naff.
“What he’s done for me alone, as much as so many others, is tremendous,” Wagner said.
The eight-man hall of fame class also includes former Florida A&M and major league great Andre Dawson; former Cal State Fullerton star and ex-major league outfielder Mark Kotsay; and former Florida State coach Mike Martin.
“To think I was even in that class, it’s amazing,” Wagner said.
Wagner was 17-3 with a 1.63 ERA and 327 strikeouts in 182 1/3 innings at Ferrum from 1991-93. He struck out 109 batters in 51 1/3 innings as a sophomore in 1992, and earned NCAA Division III first-team All-America honors in 1993.
“[Those] that will attend this event will have absolutely no idea where Ferrum’s at,” Wagner said. “But I know that there’s many a school that played us when I was there that remembers us.
“I remember the University of Pittsburgh playing us my freshman year, … down in Orlando. … Robert Fuller starts and we got the lead. … Coach put me in for my first college relief appearance and I think I threw two or three innings and I think I punched out nine guys. So after the game — we won — they wouldn’t shake our hands.
“We may not be able to compete with a D-I for a three-game series, but you didn’t want to play us in the time I was there in a one-game series.”
Wagner was only 5-foot-7 when he pitched for Tazewell High School. He was not drafted out of high school.
“In high school, I’m striking out 19, 20 guys. … [But] it was all about size. They didn’t think about winning,” Wagner said of the pro scouts.
“Even when I got to pro ball, I had a scout tell me that I would never last because I’m too little.
“There was a scout when I was at Ferrum, [a scout] with the Yankees, asked me how tall I was and I told him 5-10. The guy was like, ‘Oh, we don’t draft anybody that’s not over 6-foot. And I said, ‘Well, that’s your problem.’
“They had to see me multiple times before it became evident that I’m pretty good. I wasn’t tallish, but I was pretty good.”
Because of his size in high school, Wagner reaped just one Division I scholarship offer — from Virginia Tech.
“Academically, it wasn’t a fit for me,” Wagner said of Tech. “I don’t think it would’ve allowed me the one-on-one opportunities that the small classrooms [at Ferrum did].”
So he picked Ferrum, where his cousin Jeff Lamie was already on the baseball and football teams.
Wagner also wanted to play both baseball and football for Ferrum.
“Football was my passion,” he said.
Wagner was a safety as a Ferrum freshman in the fall of 1990. But when then-defensive coordinator Dave Davis saw Wagner pitch for the baseball team the following spring, Davis was amazed.
At the end of the baseball season, Davis told an irate Wagner he was off the football team. Davis did not want Wagner hurting his left arm.
“He had a very mature talk with me about how playing football, … I wasn’t going to go make any money and that baseball would give me the opportunity,” Wagner said.
Wagner threw 80 mph in high school, but his velocity increased to 92-95 mph as a Ferrum freshman.
Wagner was both a starter and a reliever in college.
“I would start the Friday game and close the Saturday, Sunday games,” Wagner said of his Ferrum years. “We didn’t have pitch counts. My arm never bothered me. I just loved to compete.”
He used to hold the Division III records for the most strikeouts in a career (327) and in a season (133). He still holds the Div. III single-season record for the most strikeouts per nine innings (19.1).
Ferrum made the Division III playoffs in all three of Wagner’s seasons at the school. He teamed with another future major leaguer, Eric Owens, for two of those years.
Wagner has been thinking of his former college teammates lately.
“They were special. Eric Owens and Jeremy Hill and Jeff Lamie, Chris Holt. For all the success that I had, it was due to the teammates around me and the constant leadership of our coaching staff talking about winning more than personal gain,” he said.
After his sophomore season in 1992, Wagner pitched in the Cape Cod League — the most prestigious NCAA-sanctioned summer circuit for college players.
He did so well there that some Division I coaches asked him that summer to transfer.
“But I’m pretty loyal,” Wagner said. “When it comes to Abe Naff, it’s hard for me to ever snub that guy. He was such a huge father figure and role model in my life, and he motivated me to constantly be better.
“Plus I had a lot to stay at Ferrum for because of my wife. That’s where I met my wife. We’d been dating for awhile.”
Wagner turned pro after being chosen by Houston in the first round of the 1993 Major League Baseball draft.
He made his major league debut two years later. He became an All-Star reliever, and struck out 1,196 batters before retiring after the 2010 season.
Wagner is now a high school baseball coach at The Miller School in Albemarle County.
But his three years at Ferrum are still special to him.
“There is absolutely no way somebody that hasn’t been to Ferrum could understand the beauty of Ferrum and what it entails,” he said.
