BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech linebacker Dylan Rivers announced he has played his last game in a Hokies’ uniform.
Meanwhile, running back Deshawn McClease has one more season available, but isn’t sure if he’ll use it with Tech.
In a social media post on Wednesday night, Rivers said a neck injury is forcing him to retire from football after three seasons in Blacksburg.
“Yesterday, I ran out of the tunnel for the last time as a Virginia Tech football player,” Rivers said in a tweet. “Due to a recurring neck injury which requires invasive surgery, I am unable to continue playing the game that I have grown up loving.”
Rivers said he plans on working with the strength and conditioning coach as a senior. If he’s granted a medical exemption the university can pay for his final year of eligibility without it counting against the 85 scholarship limit for football.
Tech lineman William Pritchard was granted a medical exemption last month.
Rivers sat out the bowl game after playing all 12 regular season games this season. He was a key contributor on special teams and finished the year with five tackles. The graduate of Sherando High in Stevens City started seven games in 2018 at outside linebacker before suffering an ankle injury. He had 35 tackles with 1.5 sacks and one interception as a sophomore.
Defensive coordinator Bud Foster moved Rivers inside this season to even out the depth at linebacker.
Rivers was a four-star signee in 2017. He’s the first player from the class to seek a medical exemption, but nine players from the class have transferred (most recently Nathan Proctor and Robert Porcher).
As for McClease, one of two players still on the roster from the team’s 2015 signing class, he gained a sixth year of eligibility after the NCAA approved a medical redshirt for the 2016 season he missed with a shoulder injury. He burned his initial redshirt as a true freshman in 2015.
“I’ve thought about it,” McClease said after the Hokies 37-30 loss to Kentucky in the Belk Bowl. “I still have some discussing to do with my family and the coaching staff. I’ll take as much time as I need to reevaluate things.”
Tech coach Justin Fuente had similar conversations in recent years with former offensive linemen Braxton Pfaff and Kyle Chung. Both were granted medical hardship waivers during their lengthy collegiate careers and both decided to come back for an extra year.
“They are all individualized,” Fuente said at the Belk Bowl media day on Monday. “Deshawn is going to earn his second degree. When those guys get there, they are grown up. Deshawn, what do you want to do? What do you want to do with your life? What are your goals? What can we do to help you? What do you want? Those are not the 18-year old that doesn’t know any better that’s trying to find his way through going to school and football.”
Whether McClease wants to pursue a career in the NFL or one outside football, Fuente hopes he can offer helpful guidance when the two sit down this month. Fuente didn’t offer any hints about which way McClease is leaning.
“This is an adult,” Fuente said. “You just sit down and have a conversation, support them in any way they want to go. To me it’s about providing information to these adults as they try to figure out what they want.”
McClease had the most successful year of his career in 2019 with 177 carries for 843 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns. He closed out the year with a career-high 126 yards against the Wildcats. He rushed for more than 100 yards in all three of his bowl appearances.
Tech is expecting at least some attrition at running back for 2020. The Hokies signed four running backs on early signing day — Marco Lee, Khalil Herbert, Jordan Brunson and Jalen Hampton — and had seven scholarship running backs on the roster going into the bowl game.
