BRISTOL, Va. – Two days after competing in one of the most prestigious high school track meets in America, Kelsey Harrington was at Sugar Hollow Park for a training session.
Never mind that it was snowy, muddy and cold, seemingly only weather a polar bear could enjoy.
“I have coached a lot of athletes over the years between wrestling, track and football and cross country and she is the grittiest, toughest athlete I have ever coached,” Virginia High cross country coach Josh Shuler said. “That goes for boys and girls. She is just incredibly tough mentally and physically.”
She is also determined. Harrington finished fourth at the Foot Locker South Regional in Charlotte, N.C. last Saturday. That simply wasn’t good enough, even if her time of 17:06 would have won the event in most years. The field was that stacked.
“She was ready to get back to work. We knew it was cold, but we were going to get back to work. Regardless of the temperature, she was ready to do her mile repeat workout,” Shuler said. “It was difficult for her. It was hard, she was freezing cold, but she toughed it out and ran great times and had another great practice despite the weather.”
There is just something about Harrington. She simply must run.
“I don’t know what it is,” said Harrington, with a smile. “Ever since the first grade I have always wanted to run and just be moving.”
Move she has. Harrington will move again in the fall to the University of North Carolina, where the Virginia High senior standout will be part of the Tar Heels’ cross country and track programs.
Harrington picked North Carolina over numerous high-level programs, including Syracuse, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
“I chose North Carolina because of the wonderful coaches and athletes, the beautiful campus and the amazing academic programs,” said Harrington, who became just the seventh girl in Virginia history to break the 17-minute mark in capturing the Class 2 state cross country championship last month in Salem.
Harrington took part in a signing ceremony on Wednesday, joined by several family members also wearing Carolina blue.
“It is really exciting,” she said. “It means a lot because how all these people support me, how they cheer me on. It just brings about memories. Good ones.”
She plans to make more over the next two weekends, participating in the Nike National Cross Country Invitational this Saturday in Portland, Ore., followed the next week at the Foot Locker National Cross Country Invitational in San Diego.
Her goals are set.
“To do the best I can and come in the top 10, top 5, somewhere up there and just keep working my way up as high as I can go,” said Harrington, who is the only runner – male or female - from Virginia to ever be invited to both events.
Shuler thinks she will do just fine.
“I think she is going to adjust well. I think this past weekend was a good practice at Foot Locker Southeast. “I think the nerves are out of her system now,” said Shuler, of Harrington, who set state records in the 1600 and 3200 meters in the Class 2 track meet last June, and has goals to do it again in the spring. “She got to see what racing against the best people is like. This whole season no one has been within a minute of her. No one has been near her. She gets out front and there is no one there.
“She finally got to see what that is like and now I think she has got that under her belt. I think she is going to do very well and I think she is set to do something very historic at these two races and I truly believe she has a shot to win both of them.”
Harrington, who plans to focus her studies on science, wants to do more than just run for North Carolina. She is striving for the top, the very pinnacle of her sport.
“My goal is probably to move on to the Olympics,” said Harrington, who was surprised when talented Dobyns-Bennett runner Sasha Neglia had also committed to North Carolina, “if that is a possibility.”
It is, according to Shuler.
“People have asked me do you think she can be an Olympian one day and I one hundred percent think that she could,” Shuler said. “She has the work ethic and the drive to go as far as she wants and I have told many coaches from Princeton to UNC and everywhere in between, I told them that she has not touched her ceiling yet.
“She has got so much more room to improve and when she gets down there on a campus with coaches who know more than we know at the high school level with better facilities and better training partners, her potential is limitless.”
Harrington dominated cross country in the fall, winning every event with very little resistance, setting meet records in all but one. No wonder so much attention came to an athlete who is beginning to grow used to the limelight.
“It is very special because she deserves it. She has worked so hard. She is the most deserving athlete for this kind of attention,” Shuler said. “She is very humble so you would not ever know that by talking to her, you wouldn’t know how great she is.
“She is always the one to talk up someone else and talk about how great they are. For her to get to get this kind of attention – I know that sometimes she is a little bit shy of it – she 100 percent deserves it. She is a great kid and deserves all the attention.”
No wonder Shuler is as impressed as anyone at the progress Harrington has shown, from her sophomore to senior campaigns.
“All the credit goes to Kelsey. She makes my job as a coach very easy. She is a hard worker in the classroom, on the field,” Shuler said. “She is one of the most dedicated student-athletes that I have ever been around.”
Don’t expect that to change as a Tar Heel.
“I will just listen to the coaches and put my faith in them,” Harrington said. “I feel like the people around me and the coaches will just help me fit in.
“I am really excited. I am just hoping I do well and everything goes good.”
