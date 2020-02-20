ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. - Mchale Bright is used to performing in front of large crowds with plenty on the line.
Not only is Bright a senior leader for the Tennessee High boys basketball team, but he’s also a singer for Broken Daze, a local band beginning to pick up a following in the region.
“Like big shows and big games, there is a lot of pressure with people being there and the outcomes of what it will hold, if you do good or you lose,” said Bright, who has also appeared in commercials and television programs, including Celebrity Ghost Stories, Off Season and the David Letterman Show. “It goes both ways performing on the court and on the stage. You have to let all the nerves go for sure.”
Bright did that on Tuesday night, admittedly overcoming first half jitters to score 13 of his 19 points in the second half, including nine points in the third quarter during Tennessee High’s 64-58 District 1AA tournament win over Daniel Boone.
“I was really nervous the first half and I guess I was like if I don’t play we are going to lose so I might as well not be nervous,” Bright said. “I just tried to help out with everybody, hustle a little more and get more involved.”
Bright and the Vikings (22-9) return to Cherokee High School tonight to face Big 7 Conference regular season champion Science Hill (27-3) in the District 1-AA semifinals at 5:30 p.m.
“We split with Science Hill. They were here scouting us tonight and I am sure they picked up some things we are doing to try to keep us from doing it,” Tennessee High head coach Roby Witcher said. “It is going to be a war and that is the way it should be in tournament play. Hopefully at the end one of the best teams is standing and then we can represent our end in the region.”
One of the Hilltoppers’ three losses came against Tennessee High, a 65-60 setback at Viking Hall. The Hilltoppers won the earlier meeting 55-44 in Johnson City.
The winner of this one will face Dobyns-Bennett or David Crockett for the District 1-AAA tournament title on Saturday night.
“We do have a lot of confidence going into the Science Hill game,” Bright said. “It is going to be a good game.”
There isn’t as much pressure on Tennessee High in this one, having qualified for the Region 1-AAA tournament against Daniel Boone. It just won’t way that way for long.
“For three games, then we have another do-or-die situation,” said Bright, whose Vikings would play in Saturday’s third place game with a loss. “It is the do-or-die situations that make you a team for sure.”
They played like it on Tuesday, especially in the second half, getting contributions from all eight players that took the court, avenging a lopsided loss to Daniel Boone and its 3-point scorers last month.
“They shot really well, I think they shot 68 percent from the field the whole game,” said Bright, the son of Tennessee High girls basketball coach Kim Bright, who is a 1,000-point career scorer, having played two seasons at David Crockett. “It was unbelievable and we definitely had to come up with a new defensive strategy. “They hit some 3s [tonight], but we had worked a lot this week on zone.”
It worked, not only in forcing more errant shots, but the Vikings stayed out of foul trouble, committing just six fouls the entire game.
That zone was led inside by the 6-foot-8 senior duo of Nolan Wishon and Blake Fauver, who not combined to contribute 25 points, but also controlled the boards and altered shots.
“With their zone and length, those shots are contested,” Daniel Boone head coach Chris Brown said. “They are open, they look open, but they are getting there quick with their length and they are little bit more contested than people think. They made us take shots around them and that is a little bit different.”
Tennessee High also got contributions from its backcourt, led by Cole McBrayer with 11 points, and solid point guard play from Aidan Carter and Isaiah Smith.
“Mchale got to the basket, with Nolan and Blake handling the rebounding,” Witcher said. “Mchale was big to the rim. Aidan Carter handled the basketball for us. Isaiah came in and got some big steals for us.”
The stakes go up a little more in the postseason, with Witcher confident that the Vikings can only put the ball in the hole, but also be stingy on the other end of the court, much like they were against the Trailblazers.
“I was pleased. The zone worked well. We have been working hard,” Witcher said. “I think we can throw an array of defenses at people now and our bigs were cleaning up big shots.
“As long as we close out I feel confident our kids can continue to play for a few more weeks and that is what we are after. These guys set goals early to get to the region and see how far we can go.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
