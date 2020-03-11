BOYS
Class 2
Gate City (24-5) vs.
John Marshall (23-2)
Siegel Center (Richmond), 2 p.m.
The Skinny: Gate City is aiming for its second state championship in three years, but the Blue Devils will face a tall task to say the least and are major underdogs against a team that dropped to the Class 2 classification (from Class 3) back in the fall. … John Marshall, located on Old Brook Road in Richmond, will go for the state title in its own city. The only two losses for the Justices are to Sierra Canyon of California (66-55) and McEachern of Georgia (70-69), both of which are ranked top-10 nationally by USA Today. … The Justices have won their last five games by scores of 123-52, 91-57, 97-71, 136-99 and 78-44. … The headliner for John Marshall is 6-foot-10 junior center Roosevelt Wheeler. Rivals.com has him ranked as the 41st-best player in the Class of 2021 and the list of NCAA Division I programs that have extended him scholarship offers include North Carolina State, Wake Forest, Georgetown, Miami, Louisville and Texas A&M. … Jason Nelson, a junior point guard and transfer from Varina, was selected as the Region 2A player of the year. Elijah Seward, one of two seniors for the Justices, and 6-foot-6 freshman Dennis Parker were also first-team All-Region 2A honorees. Sophomore Malachi Dark is the nephew of Jesse Dark, who played at Virginia Commonwealth University and spent one season with the New York Knicks in the mid-1970s. “Balanced, both inside and outside,” said John Marshall coach Ty White. “We have respected and remained focused on every opponent.” … John Marshall has won eight state championships (2018, 2014, 1954, 1948, 1937, 1936, 1932, 1920). The Justices finished as runner-up in the 1989 Arby’s Classic and fourth in the 1990 event held at Bristol’s Viking Hall. … Gate City is in the state finals for the sixth time. The Blue Devils beat Robert E. Lee-Staunton, 80-65, in the 2018 title game, while losing to Radford (2013), George Wythe (2008), Clarke County (2007) and Salem (1999) in its other trips to the finals. … Gate City has not lost to an in-state opponent this season with the losses coming to TSSAA Region 1-AAA champion Science Hill (twice), Daniel Boone and Florida’s Charlotte and Port Charlotte. … Senior guard Bradley Dean has scored more than 2,000 career points for the Blue Devils and John Marshall’s coaching staff knows all about the sharpshooter. “Bradley Dean is very good,” White said.
GIRLS
Class 1
Honaker (23-6) vs.
Surry County (26-4)
Siegel Center (Richmond), 6 p.m.
The Skinny: Honaker is in the state finals for just the second time in program history. The Tigers suffered a 60-34 loss to Chilhowie in the 2014 VHSL 1A title game. …. Honaker dispatched Region 1C champion George Wythe (65-59) and Region 1D champion Patrick Henry (37-29) in the first two rounds of the state tournament and will play the Region 1B champs today. … Surry County is in the state finals for the third straight year. The Cougars lost to Parry McCluer in the 2018 and 2019 title games. Surry beat J.I. Burton, 61-58, in the 2010 VHSL Group A, Division 1 title game in Richmond. … Both teams relied on defense in state semifinal wins. Surry County held Riverheads to two second-half points, while Patrick Henry managed just 12 points over the final three quarters against Honaker. … Surry County has not allowed a team to crack 45 points throughout the regional and state tourney. The Cougars defeated William Campbell (62-15), Altavista (37-16) and Riverheads (50-44) to win the Region 1B tourney and have dispatched Lancaster (54-27) and Riverheads (37-23) thus far in the state tournament. “We’re based on defense,” said Surry County coach Maze Toomer. “That’s our identity. No matter if we’re shooting well or not, the one thing we can lean on is our defense.” … Region 2B player of the year Bre’cha Byrd is the headliner for Surry County. Neondra Kelly, Ajah Lee and Amanda Jones also lead the Cougars. “This senior class has won 100-plus games in four years,” Toomer said. “This group of [six] seniors is special.”…Surry County beat Appomattox Regional Governor’s School twice this season by scores of 78-0 and 68-0. … Morgan Duty is the only senior on Honaker’s roster. … Junior post player LeeAnna McNulty, junior sharpshooter Akilah Boyd and relentless rebounder Lara McClanahan have played key roles for Honaker, along with Halle Hilton and Kylie Vance. McClanahan, a sophomore, has pulled down 27 rebounds in two state tourney games. “I’ve watched them play,” Toomer said. “They are very big, very athletic and play with fundamental skills. The biggest thing is they play hard on every possession and that’s going to be key.”… Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller was once a star player for the Tigers and was also a record-setting point guard at Virginia Intermont College.
Class 2
Gate City (19-11) vs. Luray (29-1)
Siegel Center (Richmond), 12:30 p.m.
The Skinny: Gate City’s girls are in the state finals for the fifth time as the Blue Devils aim for their second championship. Gate City won it all in 2006, while finishing as runner-up in 2005, 2012 and 2014. … The Blue Devils have beaten Region 2C champion Floyd County (53-43) and Region 2D champ Union (59-52) thus far in the state tournament. The Region 2B champions await. … Gate City is the first school from far Southwest Virginia to have both its boys and girls basketball teams in the state finals since George Wythe in 2017. The Maroons finished as VHSL 1A runner-up in both genders that season. … Expect plenty of fans to make the trip from Scott County to the state capital today. “It is special for sure,” said Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright. “We have been very blessed with great student-athletes. We are all like one big family and it makes this experience so much more memorable. We have great community support and I wouldn’t expect anything less than a sea of blue in Richmond on Thursday.” … Houseright is married to Gate City football coach Jeremy Houseright, who is also her assistant coach. … Luray is in the state finals for the first time in program history. … Emilee Weakley, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, was selected as the Region 2B player of the year and leads the way for Luray. Junior guard Brynlee Burrill was a first-team all-region selection as well. Jaidyn McClung is another player to watch for the balanced Bulldogs. … Courtney Fox is the only senior on the roster for the Bulldogs, while Gate City has just three 12th-graders. … A 53-44 loss to Strasburg in January was Luray’s only defeat. “Our identity would be one of togetherness and unselfishness,” said Luray coach Joe Lucas. “Our girls are very united and all have the same goal in mind. They have sacrificed minutes, stats and recognition all year.” … Both Gate City and Luray faced opponents for the fifth time this season in the state semifinals. Gate City went 3-2 against Union and Luray was 4-1 against Strasburg. … Both teams will play in the state finals less than 48 hours after their semifinal triumphs. Does Houseright see that as a positive or a negative? “Definitely negative,” Houseright said. “We will spend all day traveling [Wednesday] and then turn around and play not even 48 hours later.” … Gate City will try to keep a trend going. The Mountain 7 District (and its former reiterations as the Clinch Mountain District and Clinch Mountain Conference) is going for its seventh straight state championship in Group A, Division 2/2A/Class 2. Wise County Central (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019) and Ridgeview (2016) have won it all for the Southwest Virginia league during that streak. “Gate City is very impressive,” Lucas said. “The thing that stands out the most is how hard they play. They play at a speed that is tough to prepare for. That grit and toughness can be said for all of Southwest Virginia. In watching that area over the past few years, what really stands out is how hard they play and how tough they are.”
