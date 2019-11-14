Kelsey Harrington has had one goal on her mind since the season began. It will take a little over 17 minutes to achieve.
Or, maybe less, depending on how fast she can run just over three miles through Green Hill Park in Salem.
“It is going to be really exciting to see what she does at Salem on that course,” Virginia High cross country coach Josh Shuler said. “She broke the course record earlier this year so she is going to break it again, let’s hope.”
Don’t count her out. The Virginia High senior standout has won every race she has entered this season and set meet records in all but one. That includes at the Knights Crossing Invitational on the same course earlier this season.
“It is a good course, it is a flat course,” Shuler said. “She ran a 17:13 down there earlier in the year. If you look at how much she improved from beginning of the year at ‘Through the Pines’ [in Lebanon] to now she knocked about 40 seconds off her time.”
Her goals are laid out in front of her for the VHSL State Cross Country Championships, slated to be held in Salem on Saturday, the first time in 25 years that the Class 1, 2 and 3 meets haven’t been held near Washington, D.C.
“Just try to beat the time I ran there at the beginning of the year, which was 17:13,” said Harrington, who last ran in the state cross country meet as a freshman, placing 22nd, “and just win the 2A state championship.”
Harrington, who didn’t qualify for state as a sophomore and didn’t run cross country last season, will be joined by both Virginia High teams. The girls placed second, while the boys were third in the Region 2D meet last week in Lebanon.
Jessey Ball, a senior at Lebanon, who won the state title as a freshman, finished second to Harrington in the Southwest District and Region 2D meets this season.
“I am going for top 10 this year. That is what I am working for, that is my goal,” said Ball, who is striving to finish in under 20 minutes. “I am going to keep working, do some sprints, try to get faster and build up some more speed. When it comes state time I am just going to work off the ones in front of me and try to do the best I can.”
Others with opportunities to shine include Holston senior Jordan Keith, who is looking to repeat as 1A state champion, while Catherine Grossman of Patrick Henry has one more chance to finish on top, having placed second twice, and third last season.
“I have that pressure on me,” said Keith, following his second straight Region 1D victory last week in Wise. “It’s nerve-racking really. It’s a whole different feeling.”
Grossman captured the Region 1D girls meet for a third straight year, while Grundy won the girls team title behind a fourth place showing from Jessi Looney. Hunter Hicks placed second to lead Castlewood to the 1D boys team crown.
Perhaps the best chance for team honors goes to Union, which swept the Region 2D boys and girls titles last week for the second year in a row.
“We have had a special group because this year our focus from the beginning has kind of been just controlling ourselves,” Union cross country coach Mark Castle said. “We can’t worry about who is next door. We can’t worry about state, region or conference. We just have got to get better as a unit and as a group and fight that stopwatch and be a family. That is what they have done.”
Union junior Tanner Cusano, who won the Region 2D boys title, is a definite threat to win the state crown. Ditto for his team, who finished with a perfect score in regionals, with the top five finishers – including second place Jacob Mullins - and seven of the top eight being Bears.
The only non-Union runner in the top eight was John Battle’s Andrew Smith, who placed sixth. Jacob Dowell led Tazewell to a second place team finish.
“One goal coming into the season was to break 16 [minutes],” said Cusano, who has achieved that milestone. “The biggest goal right now is to win state as a team and do as well as I can as an individual.”
Sydney Hall, who finished fourth, led the Bears to the Region 2D girls team title. Katie Benson, who paced Graham to a third place finish, placed third for the G-Girls.
Abingdon will be represented in the Class 3 meet by freshman Makaleigh Jessee, who won the Region 3D girls meet last week in Bristol. Sophomore Isaac Thiessen also has hopes, finishing sixth in the regionals at Sugar Hollow Park.
Saturday’s slate begins with the Class 2 girls at 10:30 a.m. That will be followed by the Class 2 boys (11:15 a.m.), Class 1 girls (11:45 a.m.), Class 1 boys (12:30 p.m.), Class 3 girls (1 p.m.) and Class 3 boys (1:45 p.m.).
