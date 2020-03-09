BOYS
Class 1
Grundy (24-3) vs. Auburn (21-7)
Today, 7 p.m.
At Riverview Elementary/Middle School
The Skinny: Neither of these teams won regional titles, but they went on the road and beat regional champs in last week’s quarterfinals. … Cade Looney (20 points, 15 rebounds) and Jake McCoy (10 points, four steals) starred as Grundy posted a 49-46 win over Parry McCluer in Lexington. The Golden Wave had plenty of support. “Needless to say this has been a special season and the Grundy and Buchanan County faithful have been so loyal and supportive,” said Grundy coach Brian Looney. “It was crazy to look over at our side of the stands and see so many people from home that drove five hours to support our kids – and they were deafening loud.” … Meanwhile, Ethan Millirons (22 points, nine rebounds, two assists) starred as Auburn earned a 57-47 win over Region 1D champion Eastside in Wise. … Grundy hasn’t reached the state finals since finishing as Class B/Group II runner-up to Waynesboro in 1946. Auburn’s last berth in the state championship game occurred in 1967 when the Eagles beat West Point for the Group III title. One of these teams will make a return to the title game decades later. … Grundy’s only losses have been to Lee High, Richlands and Eastside. … Auburn has fallen to Blacksburg (twice), Floyd County, Bland County, Graham, Radford and Parry McCluer. The Eagles won the Mountain Empire District title. … What will be the key for Auburn? “We need to do what we have done all year,” said Eagles coach Terry Millirons. “Play good defense, control the boards and limit our turnovers.” … Grundy’s first state tournament game in Buchanan County in 74 years should be quite an event and you might want to get to Riverview Elementary/Middle School early to get a seat.
Up Next: The winner plays either Colonial Beach (23-5) or Mathews (21-7) on Thursday at 8 p.m. in the state finals at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
Class 2
Gate City (23-5) vs. Radford (23-3)
Today, 6 p.m.
At Radford University’s Dedmon Center
The Skinny: These two old rivals know each other very well. … Radford posted a 79-65 win over Gate City in last year’s state semifinals, while the Blue Devils beat Radford by a 67-48 margin in the 2018 state quarterfinals. The Bobcats also had a state finals win over Gate City in 2013 (72-58) and a state quarterfinal win over the Blue Devils in 2011 (50-49). “Excited to play a quality program like Gate City in another big game,” said Radford coach Rick Cormany. … Gate City has not lost to an in-state opponent this season with the losses coming to TSSAA Region 1-AAA champion Science Hill (twice), Daniel Boone and Florida’s Charlotte and Port Charlotte. “They play great team man-to-man defense and they are capable of turning it way, way up as far as their intensity level,” Cormany said. “That can only be accomplished through hard practices and I’m sure they have plenty of those.”… Radford has suffered losses to Parkland (North Carolina), Floyd County and Fort Chiswell. “I think we play pretty good team defense and we understand that high-scoring games are probably not going to provide us with much success,” Cormany said. … Bradley Dean and Jon Compton scored 16 points apiece for Gate City in a 59-49 quarterfinal win over Glenvar on Saturday, while Radford survived for a 58-52 overtime win over Wise County Central. … Radford (Class 2) and GW-Danville (Class 4) are the only defending VHSL boys basketball state champions to reach this year’s state semifinal round. “We’ll have to handle their defense and limit turnovers, which will be hard to do against them,” Cormany said. “We’ll have to keep them off the offensive boards, which is another big thing they do really well.”
Up Next: Either John Marshall (22-2) or East Rockingham (27-2) awaits the winner in Thursday’s 2:30 p.m. state title game at the Siegel Center on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.
GIRLS
Class 1
Patrick Henry (25-2) vs. Honaker (22-6)
Today, 7 p.m.
At Emory & Henry College’s King Center
The Skinny: Patrick Henry has posted a pair of wins over Honaker this season, winning 46-36 on Dec. 21 in the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and prevailing by a 48-44 count on Feb. 29 in the Region 1D championship game. The Tigers beat PH in the 2019 Region 1D finals. “We have a lot of respect for Honaker and all their players and coaches,” said Patrick Henry coach Tommy Thomas. … White House Heritage (Tennessee) and VHSL Class 2 state semifinalist Union have handed Patrick Henry its only two losses this season. The Rebels haven’t lost since December. … Neither Patrick Henry nor Honaker trailed last Friday in state quarterfinal wins. Breanna Yarber and Payton Monahan combined for 37 points in PH’s 51-30 pounding of Galax, while LeeAnna McNulty (27 points, 19 rebounds, five assists), Halle Hilton (13 points), Akilah Boyd (13 points) and Lara McClanahan (15 rebounds) played starring roles in Honaker’s 65-59 triumph over Region 1C champion George Wythe. … McNulty missed the first nine games of the season while recovering from a torn ACL. She is averaging 19 points and 12 rebounds per game. … McNulty and Yarber are AAU teammates who also happen to be two of the top juniors in Southwest Virginia. McNulty has scholarship offers from the University of Pikeville, Carson-Newman, King and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, while Campbell, Radford, King and UVa-Wise have extended offers to Yarber.
Up Next: The winner plays either Riverheads (15-9) or Surry County (25-4) on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the state championship game at Richmond’s Siegel Center.
Class 2
Union (22-7) vs. Gate City (18-11)
Today, 6 p.m.
At UVa-Wise’s Prior Center
The Skinny: For the fifth time since Dec. 17 these two rivals will clash on the hardcourt and this time a berth in the state finals is on the line. … Gate City owns a 59-37 regular-season win over Union and a 46-45 victory over the Bears in the third-place game of the Mountain 7 District tournament. Union earned a 61-48 regular-season win over Gate City and cruised to a 49-34 triumph over the Blue Devils in the Region 2D finals. … Senior Jayda Smith is averaging 12.5 points per game this season against the Blue Devils, while Gate City junior Sarah Thompson averaged 14.3 points in the previous four games against Union. … Union has won its last four games by scores of 56-43, 55-47, 49-34 and 83-30. … The trio of Smith, Emili Brooks and Heather Lipps are averaging a combined 37 points and 18 rebounds per game for Union. Freshman Abby Slagle has also emerged as a standout for the Bears. “Their size is definitely impressive,” said Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright. “They are long and super athletic. They have continued to improve throughout the season and are playing their best basketball right now.” … Gate City has benefitted from a grueling schedule, including games against six different schools from Tennessee. The Blue Devils also lost to Georgia AAAAAAA state semifinalist Cherokee. … Whether it’s known as the Clinch Mountain District, Clinch Mountain Conference or its current title of the Mountain 7 District, the league comprised of top teams from far Southwest Virginia has owned the Group A, Division 2/2A/Class 2 ranks for nearly a decade. Wise County Central won state titles in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019, while Ridgeview won it all in 2016. Central (2013), Gate City (2014, 2012) and Union (2016) managed state runner-up finishes during that span. Another Mountain 7 District powerhouse will run the gauntlet to Richmond this winter. “Our games are always competitive and intense,” Houseright said. “In our league you won’t survive if you don’t compete. It definitely doesn’t get easier playing teams over and over, which is a testament to how tough our district is from top to bottom. Southwest Virginia has been represented in the state championship game for the last eight years and this year will make nine. That says a lot about our kids and the coaches in this area.” … Strasburg plays Luray in the other Class 2 state semifinal. It will be the fifth meeting this season between those teams as well.
Up Next: Strasburg (26-3) or Luray (28-1) awaits the winner in Thursday’s 12:30 p.m. state title matchup at the Siegel Center on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.
