Gate City’s boys and girls basketball programs have put up some impressive numbers this season, including a state tournament double-double.
The Blue Devils are one of just eight schools across the Virginia High School League’s six classifications to have both the boys and girls teams qualify for the state hoops tourney.
Riverheads (Class 1), Lakeland (Class 3), Monacan (Class 4), Millbrook (Class 4), Patrick Henry-Roanoke (Class 5), Henrico (Class 5) and Western Branch (Class 6) are the others to achieve the feat.
The following is a brief look at each of the VHSL state quarterfinal games being played this weekend involving local teams:
BOYS
Class 1
Grundy (22-3) vs. Parry McCluer (20-6), Friday, 7 p.m., at Rockbridge County High School: Parry McCluer hasn’t reached the state semifinal round since 2013, while Grundy last advanced that far in 1946.
Eastside (18-9) vs. Auburn (20-6), Friday, 8 p.m., at UVa-Wise’s Prior Center: Ethan Millirons had 17 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals as Auburn earned a 59-32 win over Eastside in the Chance Harmon Classic in January.
Class 2
Wise County Central (20-8) vs. Radford (22-3), Friday, 5 p.m., at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center: Radford is aiming for the eighth state title in program history, while Central is in the state tournament for the first time.
Gate City (22-5) vs. Glenvar (13-13), Friday, 7 p.m., at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den: Gate City is in the state tournament for the fifth straight season.
GIRLS
Class 1
George Wythe (24-4) vs. Honaker (21-6), Friday, 7 p.m., at Pulaski County High School: GW cruised to a win over Honaker in the 2017 state semifinals.
Patrick Henry (24-2) vs. Galax (17-9), Friday, 7 p.m., at Emory & Henry College’s King Center: Patrick Henry has won regional titles in football, volleyball and girls basketball during the 2019-20 school year.
Class 2
Union (19-9) vs. Martinsville (20-8), Friday, 6 p.m., at UVa-Wise’s Prior Center: Martinsville will play a state quarterfinal game at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise for the third straight year.
Gate City (17-11) vs. Floyd County (19-6), Friday, 6 p.m., at Auburn High School: Gate City and Floyd County met in the postseason in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
Class 3
Abingdon (23-4) vs. Spotswood (25-2), Friday, 7 p.m., at East Rockingham High School: Spotswood is the defending VHSL Class 3 state champions and is led by 6-foot-2 James Madison University signee Stephanie Ouderkirk.
