In the minutes immediately following Northwood High School’s 68-51 win over Holston on Friday in the finals of the Hogoheegee District boys basketball tournament, Luke Carter was already looking ahead.
On his mind was Tuesday night’s VHSL Region 1D quarterfinal contest with Twin Valley in Saltville.
“We got our home game and that was important,” Carter said. “Hopefully, we’ll stay hot for that game.”
Northwood (17-7) is indeed on a roll and has made some history in the process.
Friday’s victory gave the Panthers their first district tournament title since 1993 when Stan Dunham was the team’s coach and the roster included the likes of Jon Griffin, Johnny Cregger, Neal Booth and Michael McCready.
Northwood posted a 65-62 win over Lebanon in the Hogoheegee District tournament finals at Emory & Henry College’s King Center that year. That was the site of Friday’s milestone victory for the Panthers as well.
“Huge win,” said Northwood coach Randy Vaughn. “So happy for our kids, our school and our town. The kids were so excited and pumped for that game. I could tell that they wanted it so bad and we struggled early, but made a few adjustments and just turned them loose. They gave us a police escort back to the school and it was just great for the kids to experience that.”
It hasn’t always been easy for Northwood during the 2019-20 season, however.
Tyler Strong transferred before the season began, Eli Carter missed seven games with a lateral meniscus injury and Luke Carter dealt with a bum ankle for a couple of weeks.
The results were a little helter-skelter on the court in the season’s early stages.
“We were struggling early due to effort and bad defense,” Vaughn said. “These kids can score, but every team we played was having their best game offensively. We started stressing defense and things started turning around as we started taking pride in our defense.”
Northwood is also a fairly youthful squad.
“We start a senior, two juniors and two sophomores,” Vaughn said. “We bring a senior, junior, sophomore and freshman off the bench, so these kids are young. Someone steps up every night and has a good game. These kids always find a way to win.”
