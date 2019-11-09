BRISTOL, Va. – Aubrie Penley really digs volleyball, and for good reason.
Penley recorded six kills and 13 digs, including the 1,000th dig of her career, as Gate City advanced to the Region 2D championship match with a 22-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19 semifinal victory over Virginia High on Saturday night at the Bearcat Den.
“It is awesome, but I wouldn’t get them without the help of my teammates,” said Penley, who left the gym with a bouquet of blue flowers for her accomplishment. “My teammates are everything to me, they are what got me 1,000 digs.
“It is so much fun to play with your second family. They are so supportive of everything and they always have your back.”
Gate City (18-10), which qualified for the Class 2 tournament for the first time since winning the state title in 2014, will play Union in the regional finals on Tuesday at Virginia High.
Both teams qualified for the Class 2 state tournament.
“I feel like if we just keep pushing then it is ours, we can do anything,” said Penley, whose Blue Devils went 1-2 this season against the Bears. “I think if we just play hard and if we play our game that we can do it. If we work together we have got it.”
Union (25-8) advanced behind a stellar effort from Emili Brooks and Jayda Smith, a talented duo who controlled the action around the net, combining for 37 kills in a 25-22, 25-19, 25-17 regional semifinal victory of John Battle in the earlier match.
Brooks, who recently set the state record for career kills, contributed 21 kills and 14 digs, while Smith contributed 16 kills, nine digs and four blocks.
“Union has got such a powerful offense, especially from two kids, but one mainly,” John Battle head coach Brittni Haderer said. “When [Brooks] is up there she is amazing. She is almost unstoppable and they are lucky to have her.”
John Battle (12-15), which upset Lebanon on Wednesday to reach the semifinal, made the Bears work, led by solid efforts from Keelie Pippin (19 assists, 10 digs), Bethany Smith (22 digs), Cassidy Kiser (12 digs), Molly Little (seven kills), Kelsey Blaylock (five kills) and Zoie Long (five kills).
“We were 100 percent prepared for tonight. We knew what they were going to do and we made so many adjustments and switched it up mid-game and that is honestly what kept us in it,” Haderer said. “We were making super smart decisions and knowing how to read and learning what they are going to do before it happens.
“I could not have asked for anything else. I couldn’t have asked for any extra effort. My seniors and those kids in there, they absolutely laid it all out on the floor. They put up one heck of a fight.”
Union, which will make a third state tourney visit, was able to fight off the Trojans, with head coach Kim Moore especially pleased with the effort of Desi Brooks, who had seven kills, five digs and two blocked shots.
“I am proud of my team tonight. I want to give one of my girls a shout-out, she did awesome,” Moore said. “Desi Brooks tonight, stepped up. No. 3 played awesome for us tonight. For me in this game, Desi Brooks gets MVP.”
Union also received contributions from Isabella Blagg (24 digs), Brook Bailey (42 assists, 20 digs), Abbi Dickenson (14 digs) and Autumn Varner (six digs) in what was an entertaining match to watch.
“That is just their defense. We both play great defense. There were some long rallies there,” Moore said. “That is just great volleyball, two great volleyball teams going at it.
“We have got some hitters that can really put it down and finish it. You have got the defense and you have got the finishers, that is the answer to volleyball.”
Gate City (18-10) has the same, led by Kinslee Hammonds (nine kills, four blocks), Lexie Summers (19 digs), Kaley Jenkins (24 assists) and Ashley Stanley (20 assists, 15 kills, seven digs), a sophomore, who continues to improve in her first varsity season.
“Our hitters do a lot for us,” Penley said. “They are good at putting the ball down and constanting just getting us points.”
The Blue Devils made the Bearcats play from behind the entire match, with the Bearcats clawing back from an 8-2 deficit to win the first set. They couldn’t rally back in the final three sets.
“All night. In this game at this stage when you make it this far you can’t do that to yourself,” Virginia High head coach Ashley Johnson said. “It is one thing when it happens for one set, but continuously over and over, you can’t do that.”
Virginia High (25-6) certainly put up a fight, led by Camden Jones (33 digs, 14 kills), Caitlin Hampton (19 digs, 15 kills), Bre Owens (28 digs) and Hannah Knight (39 assists, but the Blue Devils held sent the Bearcats home, much to the delight of Penley.
“It is awesome. This is the most exciting season we have had in a while,” Penley said. “We just want to win all them and just make it to state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.