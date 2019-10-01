BRISTOL, Tenn. – Will Watson earned medalist honors on Tuesday for the golf team at Abingdon High School, but it was Marcus French who claimed the title of hero for the Falcons.
The senior slotted in the No. 6 spot in the lineup shot an 86 to help AHS record a runner-up finish in the VHSL Region 3D tournament at The Golf Club of Bristol as the Falcons secured a state tournament berth.
The Lord Botetourt Cavaliers took the team championship with a score of 300, while AHS was second with a total of 315. Cave Spring (316) and Hidden Valley (322) were also in contention in what was a quality field.
Abingdon coach Jason Delp was perspiring for much of the day and not just because temperatures hovered around the 90-degree mark.
“I was sweating it all right,” Delp said.
French was part of the last group to finish, needing an 87 on his scorecard to put the Falcons in a tie for second with Cave Spring or an 86 to put the team back in the state tourney.
He shot an 86.
“I just played for the team,” French said. “I had some rough holes and good holes, but it came together at the end.”
Watson shot a two-under par 69 to win the individual championship by two strokes, but he might’ve been more excited about French’s score than his own.
“That was unreal. It gave me chills,” Watson said. “The last thing you want to do is think you can win state [as a team] and then miss it. Him coming in like that is something we knew he could do.”
Just call it the most important round of French’s life.
“We kind of get an idea at the turn where we stand and I knew that the score from Marcus was going to be huge,” Delp said. “I think he parred four of the last five holes. He’s been a key cog all year and he’s kind of our ace in the hole in the six spot. He can shoot a 90 or he can shoot an 81. That’s the number six golfer for you. That’s what he is and he came up so big today.”
The unheralded French hadn’t played much of a role in Abingdon’s past success.
“Recently, I was an alternate,” French said. “Now, I am starting to play OK and get better.”
Mountain 7 District tournament champion Grace Addison (79) and Katie Hall (81) also contributed to the win with Watson being his usually stellar self.
“I felt like my course management was really good,” Watson said. “I really didn’t put it in a spot where I didn’t want it. I felt like I putted pretty well and made a couple of ones that really mattered.”
While Watson has played in amateur tournaments throughout the country, the VHSL’s one-round postseason format can be a pressure-cooker of emotions for even the most experienced of golfers.
“For sure,” Watson said. “We were definitely nervous coming into this. I have full confidence in my team this year.”
Watson certainly showed his willpower on Tuesday.
“He’s phenomenal,” Delp said. “You can say Marcus shot an 86 to get us there, well Will shot a 69 to get us there too. A two-under par today with the nerves. Say what you will, he’s played a lot of golf, but whenever you put your team on your shoulders that means a lot.”
Lord Botetourt won Tuesday’s event by relying on the balanced lineup that has carried the Cavaliers all season.
The quartet of Samir Davidov (71), Ashton Harper (73), Kaitlyn Mosdell (85) and Kyle Lograsso (81) claimed the title.
“They’ve honestly been doing it all year,” said Lord Botetourt coach Todd Smith. “We have some good golfers, they put in work and a couple of ‘em hit every morning. It’s important to them and we just played well today.”
Playing in unfamiliar surroundings didn’t hamper the Cavaliers either.
“We knew Abingdon’s played this course before, but you’ve still got to hit shots,” Smith said. “We took a lot of notes yesterday in the practice round and executed today.”
Abingdon will get its shot at a third straight state title and fourth crown in five years on Oct. 15 at Williamsburg National Golf Club.
“We’re kind of going up there as an underdog and that’s generally not the case when we go,” Delp said. “Generally, we’ve gone up there and kind of been the favorites, at least in our eyes. It’s nice to take the pressure off. We may not be the favorites this year, so let’s just go play a round of golf and see what happens.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
