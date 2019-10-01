JONESVILLE, Va. – Caleigh Street grew up on the dance floor and softball diamond.
Now, the Richlands junior has found her home on the range.
With clean fairway shots and clutch putting, Street posted a career-best round of 69 Tuesday to win medalist honors in the Region 2D tournament at Cedar Hill Country Club.
So what did Street think of her signature performance?
“I couldn’t believe it,” Street said. “This was the first time I’ve shot under 70, and my average score this season was 74. I’m very happy.”
Virginia High won the team title with a total of 309, with Graham next in line at 319.
Senior Gavin Austin led VHS with a 72 while senior Jackson Looney followed at 75.
Before the season, Austin plotted three goals for the two-time defending Southwest District champion Bearcats.
“We wanted to win the district tournament, the region tournament and state,” Austin said. “We’ve got one step to go.”
Austin first heard about Street’s head-turning round from an opposing coach as he walked to the 18th hole.
“Caleigh and I have played together for a few years,” Austin said. “She’s tough to beat, especially when she’s hitting the ball well off the tee. I’m happy for her.”
In a sport full of prodigies who are consumed by the game, the Street story has a twist.
“I’ve only been playing for three years, but I’ve been in love with the sport from day one,” Street said. “People always ask me about my background. And really, it’s hard for me to believe how much my game has improved so fast.”
Beginning at age two, Street studied a variety of dance disciplines and performed around the East Coast with the Bluefield Dance Theatre. She ended her dance training this spring. Until the eighth grade, Street doubled as a pitcher in softball.
“It was a very difficult choice to just focus on golf but it’s paid off,” Street said. “I play all summer and practice every chance I can.”
The routine for Street includes competition in a variety of tours, including the Blue Ridge. She’s also studied under Mark Side, the head golf pro at The Virginian and a former regular on the European Tour.
Street said she began to get a magical feeling after she birded hole No. 10.
“I gained some confidence there, and I was able to get a couple more birdies a short time later,” Street said. “Everything was pretty good today, but my putter was the main thing.”
Street, the two-time SWD tournament medalist, finished second in the Region 2D event last year.
Austin capped his round in spectacular fashion Tuesday, sinking a 40-yard pitch shot for an eagle on No. 17.
“I missed a few putts, but I was able to gather myself pretty well and finish strong,” said Austin, a basketball standout who hopes to play golf in college. “This was my best round on this course.”
Virginia High finished second in the Region 2D tournament last year at Holston Hills Community Golf Course in Marion.
The Bearcats earned the trophy Tuesday thanks in part to a breakthrough outing from Looney.
“My best round this season was 80,” Looney said. “Today, I just slowed down, took a careful approach on each shot and made a few putts. This gives me a lot of motivation for the state tournament.”
According to longtime VHS coach Carlos Lee, the last regional golf title for the Bearcats came in 2013. Austin, John Clifton and Looney are the only seniors for VHS.
“We had a really good day all-around,” Lee said. “Looney has been steady all season, and we’ve been a expecting a round like this from him.”
Caleb Leonard fired a 76 for VHS while Clifton and Tyler Stanley were next at 86.
Tazewell’s Trey Sparks (74), Union’s Luke Needham (77) and Tazewell’s Bryce Sparks (78) earned the three individual tickets to the state tournament since Street has opted to compete in the VHSL girls event. Olivia Baker of Lee High also qualified for VHSL girls tournament with her 78.
Bryce Sparks defeated Marion freshman Tyler Sayers in a one-hole playoff.
Graham, which finished second in the SWD tournament, was led Tuesday by Alex Ramsey (77), Brayden Surface (78) and Ben Morgan with an 81.
The Class 2 state tournament will be held at Oct. 14 at the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Radford.
VHS finished sixth in last year’s state showcase at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Big Stone Gap while Austin was fourth in the individual standings.
“We’ve never played the River Course before as a team, but some of our kids have competed there on the Blue Ridge tour,” Lee said. “Our guys worked hard during the practice round here on Monday, and we plan to follow the same routine at state. These kids are devoted to the sport.”
