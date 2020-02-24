EWING, Va. – Thomas Walker High School post players Abby Bullins and Lakin Burke couldn’t help but smile on Monday night as they towered over their opponents.
“We like to see that size advantage,” Bullins said.
The 6-foot-2 Bullins and 6-1 Burke combined for 30 points as Thomas Walker took a 58-43 win over Rural Retreat in the opening round of the VHSL Region 1D girls basketball tournament.
The Pioneers (21-4) never trailed and used a simple strategy.
“I told them you don’t need me to call the play, let’s pound it inside all night long and let’s see what we can do with it,” said TW coach Jonathan Lovelace. “It worked to our advantage.”
A 10-0 run in the second quarter and a 10-2 scoring surge in the third quarter extended the lead for Thomas Walker as Rural Retreat (15-9) had no answers.
Thomas Walker’s length and height overwhelmed the undersized team from the Hogoheegee District.
“The biggest thing we had to do was make sure it wasn’t a halfcourt game and we weren’t able to do that,” said Rural Retreat boss Pete Fiscus. “It was a long night.”
Bullins finished with 14 points.
“That was probably the best game Abby’s had all year,” Lovelace said. “She’s had a tough year and had a knee injury, but she came out and played huge tonight when we needed her to.”
Would Bullins concur with Lovelace’s assertion it was her best performance of the 2019-20 season?
“We’ve all had our ups and downs,” Bullins said. “But I agree this was probably my best game. Our guards do a great job of looking for the open person [in the post].”
Burke finished with a team-high 16 points – most of which came at the foul line – and the one-two punch of Bullins and Burke knocked Rural Retreat out of the tournament.
“I always tell Abby high-low action,” Burke said. “I loved to see her have a good game and get pumped up.”
Tenley Jackson added 14 points of her own off the bench for the Pioneers.
“Best game of her season this year too,” Lovelace said. “What a game she had tonight.”
After suffering a stunning setback to Twin Springs in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tournament, Thomas Walker had to win the league’s third-place game just to qualify for the Region 1D tourney.
“That loss hurt all of us,” Bullins said. “But after a loss, you just have to come back stronger.”
Michaela Fiscus scored 19 points for Rural Retreat in her final high school game as her career point total ended up at 1,382.
Lexy Nowers was the only other senior on the roster for the Indians.
“Three straight trips to the regions and that’s never been done in Rural Retreat history,” Pete Fiscus said. “The seniors have been a big part of that. We’re at the dance, we just have to learn to dance.”
Thomas Walker plays at Black Diamond District champion Honaker (19-5) today in a quarterfinal matchup.
