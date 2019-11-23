On a cold and foggy night at Ridgeview High School, history was made on Friday as the Wise County Central Warriors defeated the homestanding Wolfpack 14-7 to advance to their first-ever VHSL Region 2D championship football game.
“We’re all very excited. It’s a great thing,” Warriors junior C.J. Crabtree said. “I thought we were going to go pretty far, and I feel like we’re a young team with a lot ahead of us, and I felt like it’s great for the team to go this far.”
The Warriors set the tone for the game on their first score of the night, as Ethan Mullins blazed past the Wolfpack defense for a 55-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. Central would find the end zone once again just over two minutes into the second period on a 3-yard run by Crabtree to give the Warriors a 14-0 lead that they would carry into halftime.
The shutout would come to an end halfway through the third quarter, when Trenton Adkins pushed his way into the end zone for a 4-yard run to cut the deficit to seven points. Both offenses would struggle throughout the rest of the second half, and with Ridgeview threatening to tie the game in the final seconds of the game, the last ditch pass attempt fell incomplete as time expired to send the Warriors to the championship game.
“Well you know, if you had told me we would have been in a 14-7 football game I probably would have told everybody they were crazy. We thought we were going to have to score 35 points or more to beat them,” Warriors head coach Luke Owens said. “Our kids, our defense stood tough tonight. I thought they did a great job. I think we ended up holding Adkins to [117] yards, which I seriously doubt anyone else has done. So, I couldn’t be more proud of my defense, and we did enough offensively to win a football game.”
Adkins rushed for a game-high 117 yards on 24 attempts with one touchdown for Ridgeview. Meanwhile, Crabtree led the Warriors rushing attack as he ran for 85 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown.
“I thought our defense played phenomenal. We got out and stopped their offense and they couldn’t drive down the field. And when we were on offense we just kept pounding away and kept driving down the field,” Crabtree said. “I think the biggest key was that we all played as a team, and each player really played to their potential tonight. I felt like we played great together and I felt like we had a lot of communication tonight.”
With the win, the Warriors will now prepare to head out on the road once again when they travel to Bluefield’s Mitchell Stadium to face the Graham G-Men on Nov. 30 in the Region 2D Finals. The G-Men are set to be a formidable opponent for the Warriors, as Graham advanced to the championship game with a 48-7 blowout win against Union on Friday night. But Owens said that not only is his team used to playing challenging games this season, they have thrived on those challenges.
“Going up to Bluefield there next week will be a heck of a challenge for us, but we’ve played in challenges all year long. We’ve always been kind of the bunch that’s been counted out,” Owens said. “But the kids have rallied around that and played with a chip on their shoulder. So we’re just going to have to go up there and play as hard as we can for 48 minutes and see where it lies.”
Crabtree echoed his coach’s thoughts, saying that his team is not going to let the outcome of Graham’s semifinal game affect them.
“We’re not intimidated at all,” Crabtree said. “We’ve been streaking and I feel like we’re ready to go into this game and we’re prepared and I feel like we’re going to give it our all.”
Wise Central 7 7 0 0—14
Ridgeview 0 0 7 0—7
Scoring Summary
WCC—Mullins 55 run (Daniels kick)
WCC—Crabtree 3 run (Daniels kick)
R—Adkins 4 run (Knepp kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: WCC 14, R 12; Rushes-Yards: WCC 54-246, R 32-169; Passing Yards: WCC 35, R 42; Comp-Att-Int: WCC 2-6-1, R 5-23-0; Fumbles-Lost: WCC 0-0, R 0-0; Penalties-Yards: WCC 3-30, R 10-105; Punts-Average: WCC 1-12.0, R 3-31.3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.