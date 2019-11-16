BIG STONE GAP, Va. – Union football player Mason Polier has a favorite practice drill called the gauntlet.
“All running backs line up in a row and try to rip the ball away from the ballcarrier,” Polier said. “We work on it every day, and we all take pride in running tough.”
Polier, a state wrestling champion, knows toughness.
Friday night, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior accounted for 254 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 40 carries as the Union Bears defeated the Gate City Blue Devils 20-19 in the Region 2D quarterfinals.
“I’m a little tired, but I try not to show any weakness during a game,” Polier said.
The fans who packed Bullitt Park expected to see an old-school coalfield backfield battle between Polier and 6-foot, 255-pound Gate City running back Michael Calhoun.
With 6-1 junior quarterback Luke Reed scrambling away from pressure and his receivers converting difficult catches, GC passed for 165 yards and three scores with a new-look spread offense.
“I think Gate City only threw the ball twice in our regular season game,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “They changed their scheme tonight and did some things we haven’t seen.”
After Polier opened the scoring with a 7-yard run on the first play of the second quarter, the Blue Devils (4-7) took a 7-6 lead with a 24-yard pass from Reed to 5-9 sophomore Carson Jenkins on the final play of the first half.
The final two quarters saw GC move the ball through the air, while Polier answered with relentless runs.
“That was a typical playoff game just like we expected,” Turner said. “Everybody was fighting and scratching to advance.”
Reed gave GC a 13-6 lead with 1:35 left in the third quarter on a 7-yard scoring pass to 6-2 senior D’Andre Mack. But Reed’s extra point attempt misfired following a rush from senior Antwun Jenkins.
Union forced a 13-13 tie at the 10:39 mark of the fourth quarter when Polier capped a seven-play, 63-yard drive with a 22-yard blast where he broke multiple ankle and shoulder tackles.
Gate City was not finished.
With a 26-yard scoring connection from Reed to 6-4 senior Jon Sallee, the Blue Devils grabbed a 19-13 advantage with 7:47 left to play. The extra point attempt went awry again after pressure from sophomore Malachi Jenkins and Ethan Hall.
Polier took over from there
After a series of punishing runs, Polier finished off a six-play, 65-yard march with a 10-yard run up the middle. Senior Tadyn Roark delivered the decisive extra point.
“We killed ourselves in the red zone a couple times early in the game, and that gave Gate City the momentum,” Polier said. “We knew it was going to be an uphill battle in the second half, and we just came out fighting.”
Union finished with 350 yards rushing with an offensive line that included freshman center Zack Hall, two sophomore tight ends and steady 6-4, 220-pound senior Trevor Wagner, who doubles as an all-state hurdler.
“Those guys set the tone by opening the holes,” said Polier, who has been invited by Carson-Newman to attend today’s football game with Tusculum. “I just tried to find the seams, make some cuts and close things out.”
Running backs Bryce Guerrant and C.J. Jones also created operating room for Polier with lead blocks.
Calhoun only carried the ball six times for 14 yards for Gate City, but he did provide blocking for Reed along with double figure tackles at linebacker.
“Our coaches did a great job of getting us ready, and the kids executed pretty well,” first-year GC head coach Jeremy Houseright said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the effort.”
In the final post-game huddle of the year, Houseright took time to salute his 13 seniors.
“Those guys embraced everything we wanted them to do,” Houseright said. “They remembered that they were playing for Gate City and turned the ship in the right direction. Now, it’s up to our younger players to carry on what these guys started.”
Houseright was impressed with Polier.
“He’s a good player, a real good player,” Houseright said.
Union will host the winner of today’s game between Tazewell and Graham next week
Expect Polier to play a key role following another week in the gauntlet.
“I enjoy big games and I like the ball in my hands,” Polier said.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
Gate City 0 7 6 6-19
Union 0 6 0 14-20
Scoring Summary
U – Polier 7 run (kick failed)
GC – Jenkins 24 pass from Reed (Reed kick)
GC – Mack 7 pass from Reed (kick failed)
U – Polier 22 run (Roark kick)
GC – Sallee 26 pass from Reed (kick failed)
U – Polier 10 run (Roark kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: GC 12, U 15; Rushes-Yards: GC 37-104, U 52-350; Passing Yards: GC 165, U 30; Comp-Att-Int.: GC 11-24-0, U 2-4-1; Fumbles-Lost: GC 3-2, U 2-0; Penalties-Yards: GC 5-45, U 10-110; Punts-Average: GC 3-35, U 2-27
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.