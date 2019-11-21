BIG STONE GAP, Va. – The players and coaches on the Union Bears football team refer to Tanner Jervis as “Thor.”
There are several reasons for that unique moniker.
Jervis is a five-foot-seven, 230-pound sophomore nose guard who has shown the strength to take on, and take down, much larger offensive linemen and ballcarriers.
Teammates also rave about the tenacious approach of Jervis, especially during key moments of games.
Then there is the signature look for Jervis. Just check out his helmet during a game.
“I’ve been growing my hair out for three or four years,” Jervis said. “I finally had to start getting my hair braided because I couldn’t wear it all up in my helmet.”
And that’s why Union sophomore now sports a double Viking braid, a style popularized in the hit HBO cult series “Game of Thrones.”
“My parents went to Powell Valley, so that’s where the Viking name comes in for me,” Jervis said.
Jervis is more than a tough coalfield kid with a Superhero nickname.
Just ask Union’s senior inside linebacker and running back Mason Polier.
“Tanner is a weightroom warrior and monster on the field,” said Polier, who has rushed for over 1,500 yards this season.
In tonight’s Region 2D playoff matchup at storied Bullitt Park, Jervis, Polier and the other Union defenders will attempt to slow a diverse Graham attack that has generated 41 points per game.
Since falling 37-35 to Union on Sept. 20, the G-Men have scored at least 37 points in seven straight wins.
Other than the Graham game, Union has not allowed more than 26 points in a game. The Bears defeated Ridgeview 32-26 on Oct. 11 in Big Stone Gap.
“Competing with the guys on this defense is amazing,” Jervis said. “We create good energy all week during practice. And then on Friday, we get to show all our fans what we’ve been working on and preparing for.”
The Bears have spent most of this week preparing for multitalented Graham quarterback Devin Lester, who has made a commitment to play football at Old Dominion University.
“We will try to feed off each other like always,” said Jervis, referring to the Union defense. “When one guy makes a play, it gets everybody pumped up.”
Jervis said he’s fueled by the daily example set by the 6-2, 225-pound Polier.
“Mason is a working machine,” said Jervis, a teammate of Polier on the Union wrestling squad. “He just goes and goes. And when Mason gets tired, he keeps going. Knowing that we have a Division I athlete having our back gives us the fire to work a little harder.”
Jervis, who has seen time at nose guard, tackle and end, has a goal of disrupting the offense so that Polier and junior linebacker C.J. Jones can make tackles.
“Tanner helps to set our entire defense along with our linemen,” Polier said. “You can tell that Tanner’s hard work over the summer paid off. He played really well in our game against Gate City last week.”
So who tagged Jervis with the name of Thor?
“We’ve all been calling Tanner that since I’ve known him,” Polier said.
Union head coach Travis Turner smiled when asked about his dynamic nose guard.
“Oh yeah, Tanner definitely has some long hair,” Turner said. “But that’s fine. He’s a tough kid who helps our defense in a lot of ways.”
After seeing time at linebacker in junior varsity, Jervis saw spot duty on the defensive line last season and earned a couple starts.
“Then I worked my tail off in the off-season – in the weight room, the wrestling room and on the practice field,” Jervis said.
David Jervis, the grandfather of Tanner, played on a state championship football team at now defunct Appalachia High School
The legend of the Big Stone Gap’s Thor has grown with each game. He was surrounded by well-wishers following last week’s 20-19 victory over Gate City.
“I love everything about football and I have a free-spirited approach to life,” Jervis said. “I listen to a lot of classic rock and alternative rock, and just love to compete.”
Jervis has no plans to alter his “Game of Thrones” appearance.
“I might hear a smart comment at times, but most people seem to like it,” Jervis said. “The hair is here to stay.”
