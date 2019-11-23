WISE, Va. – For a brief moment, Mikey Culbertson put both of his hands atop his helmet and tried to soak in the wide range of emotions he was experiencing.
J.I. Burton High School’s senior team captain was elated, grateful, gratified and in disbelief all at once after making a play that saved the season for the Raiders and prolonged his own prep career.
Culbertson’s one-handed interception in the end zone with 28 seconds remaining clinched J.I. Burton’s 12-7 victory over the Chilhowie Warriors on Saturday afternoon in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1D football playoffs at Carl Smith Stadium on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
The Raiders (10-2) play Patrick Henry (12-0) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the regional finals at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium and they advanced because Culbertson came through in the clutch all day long.
He sealed the deal in the final moments when the Warriors were on the brink of a go-ahead touchdown drive that had began with 5:10 on the clock and had covered 83 yards.
Chilhowie faced 3rd-and-Goal from the 2-yard line when quarterback Logan Adams took the snap, rolled to his right and flung a pass into the end zone.
Having dropped back in coverage, Culbertson leaped in the air, extended his right hand and snagged the game-clinching INT.
“My teammates did a great job of forcing [Adams] and containing him,” Culbertson said. “He just threw it up and I made a play on the ball. … I was just relieved, really. I thought I was done there for a minute. I was scared they were going to score, but then I was just really happy after that interception.”
He wasn’t the only one who was emotional.
“I was about to tear up after that interception,” said J.I. Burton linebacker Najee Steele. “Mikey helps us win games because he goes so hard.”
According to J.I. Burton coach Jacob Caudill, Culbertson played his assignment perfectly.
“We’ve said all week, ‘Keep your eyes on the prize, the quarterback’s eyes’ and Mikey read [Adams] perfect and jumped back and intercepted that pass,” Caudill said. “Mikey’s a special player.”
The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Culbertson is the heart and soul of this Raiders squad.
“He means so much to this team,” said J.I. Burton lineman Tyler Spriggs. “So much. We’re thankful to have him.”
Culbertson had helped Burton take the lead for good with 2:21 remaining in the third quarter, capping a nine-play, 99-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run as a 7-6 deficit turned into a 12-7 lead.
Culbertson finished with a game-high 111 yards on 22 carries and when not carrying the ball was able to lay crushing blocks that sprung QB Jaymen Buchanan (10 carries, 104 yards, one touchdown), Steele (11 carries, 85 yards) and Esau Teasley (12 carries, 48 yards) for gains.
What more would you expect from a four-year starter?
“I told him I was going to come to graduation and give him a gift when I see him walk across the stage,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “He’s been there forever, boys, and he’s made plays for four years. He’s a big-time player.”
J.I. Burton fumbled on its first offensive play as Chilhowie’s J.T. Lefew scooped up the loose ball and returned it 48 yards for a TD. However, Burton’s defense was the difference as the Raiders were in lockdown mode.
Chilhowie (9-3) finished with just 164 yards of total offense as Adams was the top rusher with 54 yards on 18 carries.
The same two teams had met back on Sept. 6 with Chilhowie prevailing by a 45-24 count and racking up 350 yards of total offense. A 31-point second-quarter was included in that win.
The rematch played out much differently.
“If you think of where we were at in the beginning of the season until now, it’s crazy,” Steele said. “We’ve gotten so much better at every position. Everybody’s doing their job and that’s how you win football games.”
Chilhowie twice got inside the 5-yard line in the second half and twice committed turnovers.
“We talked about how execution is key in these games,” Robinson said. “When it came down to it, we couldn’t get it done, but our kids played their tails off. The defense kept us alive today.”
Chilhowie had won the Region 1D title in 2017 and 2018 but there will be no three-peat for the Warriors. The three setbacks for the Warriors in 2019 came at the hands of Narrows (20-14), Patrick Henry (16-13) and J.I. Burton by a combined 14 points.
“I hate it for our kids,” Robinson said. “I felt like we still had some good football left in us. We lost three games and we had a chance to win all three.”
J.I. Burton’s winning streak now stands at 10 games and the Raiders have allowed just 78 points during that stretch.
“We’ve just manned up and gotten the job done,” Culbertson said.
Saturday marked the 49th varsity game for Culbertson. How did this one rank among the rest?
“This is near the top,” Culbertson said. “There’s nothing like high school football and playing for John I. Burton.”
Chilhowie 7 0 0 0—7
J.I. Burton 0 6 6 0—12
Scoring Summary
C – Lefew 48 fumble return (Hutton kick)
JIB – Buchanan 31 run (pass intercepted)
JIB – Culbertson 2 run (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: C 9, JIB 17; Rushes-Yards: C 35-117, JIB 55-348; Passing Yards: C 47, JIB 10; Comp.-Att.-Int.: C 3-11-1, JIB 2-5-0; Fumbles-Lost: C 2-1, JIB 1-1; Penalties-Yards: C 5-41, JIB 9-85; Punts-Average: C 5-24.4, JIB 1-21
