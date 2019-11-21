The Chilhowie Warriors will be clad in white jerseys and orange pants.
The J.I. Burton Raiders will be decked out in black jerseys and black pants.
The recent opponents of those two squads have been left with black-and-blue bodies this fall due to the bruising defenses both teams possess.
Chilhowie (9-2) has allowed just 65 points in its last seven games and blanked Thomas Walker, 47-0, a week ago.
J.I. Burton (9-2) has yielded only 71 points during its nine-game winning streak and opened the postseason with a 44-0 shutout of Castlewood last Friday.
If those trends continue expect a defensive struggle when the Warriors and Raiders collide on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in a second-round VHSL Region 1D playoff football game at Carl Smith Stadium on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Chilhowie posted a 45-24 win over J.I. Burton on Sept. 6, but that was when both teams were still trying to find their identities.
Chilhowie had lost 15 seniors off its 2018 squad and had new faces in new places, while Burton was adapting to first-year head coach Jacob Caudill.
The Warriors racked up 350 yards of total offense that night at Lawson-Fitchko Stadium with quarterback Logan Adams leading the way. A 31-point explosion in the second quarter sealed the deal.
J.I. Burton hasn’t lost since.
“We challenged the seniors and the rest of the team to turn this thing around and it started with how we practiced,” Caudill said. “We really started to see a change in how hard we were going in practice and how physical we were in practice. I tell the boys all the time, if you want to be physical, you have to get used to that physicality through the week and on Friday nights it’s almost like second nature and they have really gotten pretty physical.”
Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson figured his Warriors and the Cumberland District champions might be on a playoff collision course.
“This has proven to be a typical J.I. Burton team – lose early against good competition, steadily improve throughout the season and get hot and play their best football going into the postseason,” Robinson said. “Their young talent we saw in Week 2 now has a whole season under their belts and are playing with a ton of confidence.”
With veteran linebacker Mikey Culbertson serving as the anchor – he has made 128 tackles – Burton’s defense has made 41 takeaways and opponents are averaging less than 150 yards over the course of its last nine contests.
“The biggest key to success for the team in my opinion,” J.I. Burton linebacker Najee Steele said. “Is that everyone does their job and plays their role.”
Tyler Spriggs, Adran Smith, Caleb McCurdy and Austin Jones have stuffed the run up front.
Kaleb Mink, Jayquan Frazier, Seth Huffman, Camden Kennedy, Xadrian Taybron and Steele have all excelled at linebacker at various times alongside Culbertson.
Trey Keys, Lonnie Lindsey and Jaymen Buchanan hold it down in the secondary.
As for Chilhowie’s defensive unit, linemen Lucas Greer, J.T. Lefew and Josh Allison have been the catalysts as of late. Lefew has made a team-high 87 ½ tackles, Greer leads the way with nine sacks and Lucas Doss has snagged three interceptions.
“Their defense flies to the football,” Caudill said.
Both teams better buckle up the chinstraps and get ready for 48 minutes of old-fashioned, smashmouth Southwest Virginia football on Saturday.
“To be a good defense you have to take pride in it,” Culbertson said. “It’s more want-to than anything else and we have that.”
