WISE, Va. – J.I. Burton sophomore Jaymen Buchanan earned his first starting role at quarterback for the Raiders this season, but his initial move was forgettable.
“We fumbled on the first play,” Buchanan said. “We just had to stay positive after that.”
Buchanan and his teammates were all smiles late Saturday afternoon after their memorable 12-7 win over the Chilhowie Warriors in the Region 2D semifinals.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Buchanan rushed for 104 yards and a score on 10 carries. He also served as an efficient game-manager against a physical defense on a rainy day.
“Of course I was nervous, but I can’t show it,” Buchanan said. “I need to stay calm for my team and keep everything under control.”
So just how poised was Buchanan?
Consider that he orchestrated a 99-yard game-winning drive late in the third quarter.
“When we got in the huddle, I told everybody that it was time to make something happen and get a score,” Buchanan said.
Senior running back Najee Steele set the tone by breaking a long run.
“After that, we just ran the ball right up the middle and our line blocked great as usual,” Buchanan said.
The quickness of Buchanan provided an effective counterbalance to the power of 5-11, 225-pound senior fullback Mikey Culbertson.
With 6:03 left in the second quarter, Buchanan executed one of the game’s biggest plays. After following the blocks of Culbertson and 150-pound sophomore receiver Tyrell Ingram, Buchanan sped outside the Chilhowie defense en route to a 31-yard scoring run.
“Jaymen has got some wheels,” first-year Burton head coach Jacob Caudill said.
According to Caudill, Buchanan also possesses other essentials that makes for a solid quarterback.
“Jaymen is one of the hardest workers on the team and he does a good job of commanding the offense,” Caudill said.
Buchanan’s command was evident during Burton’s 99-yard drive for the ages
“Jaymen kept the offense calm in the huddle,” Caudill said. “We’ve got some seniors on that line, and the entire offense did a good job bringing the ball down the field.”
For the past three years, the Burton offense was led by Houston Thacker. A natural thrower, Thacker passed for more than 2,000 yards last season while also serving as a mentor to Buchanan.
Thacker was among the first wave of Burton fans to congratulate the Raiders on their win Saturday.
“Jaymen is a really smart kid,” Thacker said. “I tried to help him last season, and I’ve stayed in contact with him this season and attended as many games as I could.”
Thacker said that Buchanan has brought a new dimension to the Burton offense.
“He’s a better runner than I was, and that helps our overall running game,” Thacker said. “Jaymen has definitely improved as the season has gone on, and I couldn’t be prouder.”
Buchanan was a running back at the youth league level before moving to quarterback in the seventh grade. Last season, Buchanan saw time at running back and receiver. He’s started at safety for two years.
“Houston was a wonderful quarterback to learn from,” Buchanan said. “He taught me all sorts of fundamentals like foot work and how to take care of the ball.”
Assistance has also come from Buchanan’s stepfather, Clark Rowe, and stepbrother, Ryan Rowe.
Ryan was a standout defensive player at Eastside High School. Clark, who currently serves as a line coach for Burton, earned a state football championship as a lineman while playing in Evarts, Kentucky.
“My stepfather has taught me so much about the game,” Buchanan said. “He’s the reason that I have my passion for football.”
While Buchanan has a low-key personality, his passion came through Saturday when Culbertson sealed the win with an interception in the end zone with 28 seconds left.
“I was standing on the sidelines at the time,” Buchanan said. “As soon as Mikey caught the ball, even I had to go crazy.”
For the season, Buchanan has passed for 860 yards and rushed for 415. More importantly, he has led the Raiders to a 10-2 record.
“There was a lot of responsibility entering our first game against Ridgeview, but I knew that I had to step up,” Buchanan said. “I’ve worked hard with our seniors and I think the guys have adopted me as the leader of the offense.
“I love leading this team.”
