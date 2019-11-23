EMORY, Va. – Patrick Henry High School’s football team has headliners on offense, headhunters on defense and history-makers on both sides of the ball.
Cody Smith rushed for three first-half touchdowns, PH’s defense smothered the opposition once again and the Rebels established a single-season program record for wins with a 29-6 triumph over Holston on Friday night in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1D playoffs at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium.
Patrick Henry (12-0) will play either Chilhowie or J.I. Burton in next week’s regional title game and will do so having established a new standard in the win column. The 1997 Rebels (11-1) and last year’s team (11-2) had previously shared the record for most victories at the Washington County school.
“It’s exciting being a part of history,” said Patrick Henry middle linebacker Cody Pruitt.
PH bolted out to a 23-0 lead 14 minutes into Friday’s game behind the running of Smith (21 carries, 147 yards) and the blocking of a powerful offensive line.
However, Holston (7-5) made things interesting when senior Austin Faris scored on a 6-yard touchdown run to put the Cavaliers on the board and PH was forced to punt on the ensuing possession.
Holston was looking to make something happen before halftime, but instead it was Ean Rhea and Chase Brown of the Rebels who teamed up for the game-clinching play.
Rhea jarred the ball loose from Holston quarterback Quaheim Brooks, Brown scooped up the loose ball and headed to the end zone to put the Rebels ahead 29-6 with 2:30 remaining in the second quarter.
“I saw the ball come out and I already had my momentum going towards it,” Brown said. “When I saw it I just knew I was going to take it. The D-Line really came through clutch there. They pushed Holston’s linemen back and got [Brooks] out of the pocket and when Rhea caused it, I knew I had to get it.”
For all intents and purposes, that play sealed the deal.
“That really kind of broke their back,” said Patrick Henry coach Mark Palmer. “It was huge. They had kind of swung the momentum and we were a little flat. We like to steal the phrase, big-time players make big-time plays and Chase Brown’s made a couple of those this year.”
The Cavaliers never recovered.
“That really changed things,” said Holston coach Derrick Patterson. “Not that things were the best before that for us. But that’s what great football teams do. They capitalize on your mistakes and we made a few too many.”
Holston was limited to 188 yards of total offense, committed two turnovers and Brooks was sacked five times. Rhea, Pruitt, Brown and Isaac Chaffin were among the top tacklers for PH, which has allowed six or fewer points in half of its games this season.
“They really don’t have any weakness at all,” Patterson said. “They are a tremendous football team. They earned it today.”
Patterson’s team certainly earned some respect this season, when you consider the Cavaliers were 1-9 three seasons ago. Faris had 84 rushing yards and 27 receiving yards as he played his final game for Holston along with teammates Ryan Millinger, Chase Taylor, Dylan Triplett and Gibson McPeek.
“These seniors and their leadership and their attitudes and their work ethic are what have gotten us to this point,” Patterson said. “This is a huge step in the right direction for us. We’ve got to be proud of that and what they’ve accomplished.”
Running back Zach Brown (sprained ankle) and offensive lineman Nate Stovall (hyper-extended elbow) were sidelined for Patrick Henry, but the Rebels still took care of business.
Can Patrick Henry make more history next week? As in the program’s first regional championship.
“We’ve got a lot of young men that get a lot of press and deservedly so,” Palmer said. “We have so many young men who are role players that do their job on offense and defense. … They really love playing for one another. It’s a great atmosphere with this team.”
Holston 0 6 0 0—6
Patrick Henry 16 13 0 0—29
Scoring Summary
PH – C. Smith 1 run (C. Smith run)
PH – C. Smith 3 run (C. Smith run)
PH – C. Smith 5 run (Taylor kick)
H – Faris 6 run (run failed)
PH – C. Brown 17 fumble return (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: H 19, PH 19; Rushes-Yards: H 41-115, PH 45-273; Passing Yards: H 73, PH 32; Comp.-Att.-Int.: H 10-20-1, PH 3-5-0; Fumbles-Lost: H 1-1, PH 0-0; Penalties-Yards: H 2-20, PH 8-90; Punts-Average: H 2-24.5, PH 1-49.
