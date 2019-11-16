COEBURN, Va. – The Holston Cavaliers earned a landmark victory in football Saturday afternoon. And once again, the Q-factor helped make the difference.
Behind versatile junior quarterback Quaheim Brooks, Holston earned its first playoff win since 2009 with a 29-15 decision over the Eastside Spartans.
The 6-foot-2, 148-pound Brooks accounted for 140 total yards and two scores. He also intercepted a pass.
According to Brooks, Holston head coach Derrick Patterson challenged the Cavaliers just before the game.
“We all knew what we we’re playing for,” Brooks said. “This is a special day for everyone in our program.”
The Cavaliers have gained inspiration from Brooks. After being born in Asheville and living in Bristol, Brooks moved to Damascus in the sixth grade to live with foster parents.
“The Heath family has done everything for me, including let me play the game I love,” Brooks said. “We compete for each other on this team. It’s like a brotherhood.”
Eastside (5-6) took a 7-6 lead into halftime after senior running back Garrett Whited capped a 10-play, 56-yard drive with a two-yard run and 240-pound junior Timothy Hill added the extra point.
That’s when Brooks made life difficult for Eastside defenders.
“It’s a catch-22 with Brooks,” Eastside coach Michael Rhodes said. “We had him sacked a couple times for a big loss, and then he would take off for a 15-yard gain. If you try to stop Brooks on the run, he can beat you with his arm.”
Holston (7-4) has another big weapon in running back Austin Faris. The 6-3, 240-pound senior powered for 116 yards rushing on 20 carries and two scores.
“Our coaches made some really good calls and our line blocked well,” Faris said. “If teams stack the box on us, we can run it outside. If they defend the outside, we can run it down middle.”
The Cavaliers gained a 14-7 advantage at the 6:32 mark of the third quarter. Following the blocks of Jordan Ezzell, Ethan Norris and Faris, Brooks scored on a 28-yard scramble. Six-foot-one sophomore Lane Blevins bulled in for the two-point conversion.
Faris followed with a nine-yard TD run up the middle with 11:39 left in the game, with Blevins adding another two-point conversion. Brooks then added the clincher on a one-yard TD run three minutes later.
“Holston kept us off-rhythm on offense, and that forced our defense to stay on the field in the second half,” said Rhodes, whose team turned the ball over five times.
Garrett Whited, who played his first game of the season last week, led the Spartans with 66 yards rushing on 16 carries. Senior linebacker Evan Bellamy (6-0, 180) collected at least 13 tackles.
“Evan came into the game with 164 tackles, and that has to be near the top in the state,” Rhodes said. “Evan is a true leader.”
Eastside, which was looking for its playoff win since 2012, will graduate six seniors.
“We took another step forward this season, and we have some good juniors coming up,” Rhodes said. “We’ve just got to execute better in these big games.”
Ezzell contributed 93 yards rushing on 15 carries for Holston.
The importance of Saturday’s victory wasn’t lost on Faris, whose father David played football at Holston.
“We’re trying to build a winning culture and set the groundwork for future Holston teams,” Austin Faris said. “We’ve gone from a a 1-9 season four years ago to making the playoffs last year, and now this.”
Brooks will remembered as one of the key architects of the Holston emergence.
“Q means everything us,” Austin Faris said. “He’s a hard worker who never gives up. We know Q has been through a lot in life, but he’s always smiling and lifting everyone else up.”
Patterson had one of the biggest smiles following Saturday’s win.
“This is great for the kids, the school and the community,” Patterson said. “These kids have been through a lot, so success in the playoffs means more.
Eastside has some athletes and they came out with a really good plan. Our kids just buckled down and answered the challenge in the second half.”
Patterson said he feels confident when the ball is in the hands of Brooks.
“Q is tremendous young man and a leader. Our kids feed off off him, and we’re fortunate to have talent in several other areas on this team,” Patterson said.
This is the first season that Brooks has started at quarterback, and Patterson said the potential is unlimited.
“Oh yeah, Q improves with every practice and game,” Patterson said.
So what sort of approach does Brooks take when defenders key on him.
“I’m always looking to make a bad situation better,” Brooks said.
Holston 6 0 8 15-29
Eastside 0 7 0 8-15
Scoring Summary
H – Faris 18 run pass failed)
E – Ga. Whited 2 run (Hill kick)
H – Brooks 28 run (Blevins run)
H – Faris 9 run (Blevins run)
H – Brooks 1 run (Allen kick)
E – Gr. Whited 80 pass from Stansberry (Sheppard pass from Stansberry)
Team Stats
First Downs: H 15, E 8; Rushes-Yards: H 57-322, E 28-105; Passing Yards: H 33, E 161; Comp-Att-Int.: H 4-10-1, E 7-25-3; Fumbles-Lost: H 0-0, E 2-2; Penalties-Yards: H 4-25, E 6-60; Punts-Average: H 5-28, E 4-27
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.