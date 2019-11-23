BIG STONE GAP, Va. – Graham football coach Tony Palmer employed a clever tactic to prepare his team for Friday’s Region 2D semifinal game.
He made his players relive every second of Graham’s loss to Union on Sept. 20.
“Oh yeah, we watched that game multiple times this week and our players were getting chewed on while the film ran,” Palmer said. “We wanted to show people that we are a better team than that.”
The defending state champion G-Men proved their point with a 48-7 romp over the Union Bears at Bullitt Park.
Graham, which scored 35 points in the second quarter, rushed for 270 yards, passed for 123 and did not allow a first down until the fourth quarter.
According to versatile Graham senior Joey Dales, the G-Men learned much from their week rehashing the 37-35 setback to Union at Mitchell Stadium.
“It was hard watching all the misplays and things we did wrong, but we studied and went to work during practice,” Dales said. “We came out with a game plan and executed.”
Devin Lester, Graham’s senior leader, served as an understudy at quarterback last season to Class 2 player of the year Cam Allen. The 5-foot-11 Lester displayed speed and instincts Friday, as he ran for 152 yards and three scores on 14 carries and passed for another score.
“That loss to Union pushed us all to work harder in everything we do,” Lester said. “We came out prepared and we needed to make a statement. I think we did that.”
Tre Booker, a 200-pound senior running back who runs with force, contributed 89 yards rushing and two scores on 14 carries.
“We’re not a one-player team,” Lester said. “Everybody has a role.”
Palmer was especially pleased with his line corps of senior Peyton Kiser (6-1, 230), sophomore Brody Meadows (6-7, 305), senior Nick Kastner (6-0, 220), senior Landon Atkins (5-11, 220) and senior Kayin Carson (6-2, 305).
“Our line blocked extremely well, our backs ran hard and we made plays on defense. Total team effort,” Palmer said.
Relying on it familiar 5-2 formation, the aggressive Graham defense held prolific Union running back Mason Polier to 38 yards on 16 carries. Senior linebacker Aaron Edwards collected 10 tackles for Graham and scored on a blocked punt.
“With our injuries in the backfield, Mason was about all we’ve had over the past few games,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “Give Graham credit. They were ready to play, and it’s my fault for not getting our guys ready.”
Working against the second team Graham defense, Union (8-3) earned it initial first down on a 55-yard screen pass to the 6-2, 225-pound Polier on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Moments after his final game in a Union jersey, Polier walked over to congratulate Coach Palmer.
“Polier is a classy kid and talented kid,” Palmer sad.
Union will graduate a group of 15 seniors who helped the Bears win a pair of regional championship along with at least share of three Mountain 7 District titles.
“That’s a bunch of hard workers,” Turner said.
So what did Turner think of the 9-2 G-Men?
“Very athletic team. There’s a reason why Graham is the defending state champion,” Turner said. “We executed well against them in the regular season, but we’re a different club now with the injuries.”
Lester and Booker have each rushed for 1,000 yards on the season, with Lester accounting for nearly 3,000 total yards. Friday was one of the few times this season that the Graham starters saw more than two quarters of action.
Palmer said he was happy to finally exorcise the regular season loss to Union and earn a playoff win at Union for the second straight year.
“We had injuries and other issues leading into the loss to Union,” Palmer said. “It was just a really bad week.
“But we had a great week of practice this week, and I expected our guys to play much better.”
Graham 7 35 6 0—48
Union 0 0 0 7—7
Scoring Summary
G - Lester 2 run (Dales kick)
G – Ray 19 pass from Lester (Dales kick)
G – Edwards 10 run with blocked punt (Dales kick)
G – Booker 9 run (Dales kick)
G – Booker 5 run (Dales kick)
G – Lester 10 run (Dales kick)
G – Lester 44 run (kick failed)
U – Polier 10 run (Roark kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: G 15, U 2; Rushes-Yards: G 35-270, U 29-48; Passing Yards: G 123, U 53; Comp-Att-Int.: G 8-11-1, U 2-7-0; Fumbles-Lost: G 0-0, U 1-1; Penalties-Yards: G 8-75, U 1-15; Punts-Average: G 2-39, U 8-23
