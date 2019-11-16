ROSE RIDGE, Va. – Trenton Adkins is a touchdown collector for the Ridgeview Wolfpack, but he’s far from the only highlight maker.
Freshman Brandon Beavers returned a punt 53 yards for a touchdown with 24 seconds remaining in the first half to put an exclamation point on Ridgeview’s 49-7 manhandling of Marion on Friday night in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D football playoffs.
Ridgeview (9-2) hosts Mountain 7 District rival Wise County Central (9-2) next week in a regional semifinal contest.
The top-seeded Wolfpack weren’t tested against Marion and were firmly in command by the time Beavers fielded a punt from Marion’s Titus Hannula, turned on the jets and showcased his speed en route to the end zone.
“I’ve never seen him run that fast,” Adkins said. “Everybody just got hyped as soon as he scored. It was a good moment for him and everybody else.”
Beavers thought he might’ve had a touchdown earlier in the night but got tackled after a nice return. He wasn’t to be denied this time.
“I caught it, I just took off to the right, I cut back on somebody and I saw the open field,” Beavers said. “The guys were there blocking for me. I was pretty ecstatic.”
Beavers moved to Southwest Virginia last year from Tampa, Florida, and played football for the first time on the school’s junior varsity program in 2018.
This year, he’s making big plays for one of the area’s best teams.
“He’s gotten better as the season has gone on as a receiver and running the ball,” said Ridgeview coach Rick Mullins. “That was a nice return and I was glad to see that.”
Adkins gained 296 yards on 12 carries and scored five touchdowns for Ridgeview and his night was done before halftime. He scored on runs of 57, 25, 58, 42 and 15 yards to raise his season touchdown total to 46.
Meanwhile, Ridgeview’s defense limited Marion (3-8) to 175 yards of total offense.
“We started off a little slow and made some mistakes early,” Mullins said. “Offensively, I thought we moved the ball well. We put it on the ground a few times, which I don’t like to see. But the offense played well, the defense played well and so did special teams. I was pleased with the effort once we got going after the slow start.”
Marion’s last two losses of the season came to Graham – which was led by Old Dominion University commit Devin Lester – and Ridgeview, which features a NCAA Division I prospect in Adkins.
“The Lester kid at Graham is an all-state player both ways and then you come here and Ridgeview has Adkins, who is probably the best running back in the state,” said Marion coach Tim Smith. “He’s an amazing player. You can prepare all you want, but at some point if the kids are that good, it is what it is.”
Sophomore quarterback Bradley Thomas passed for 159 yards and a touchdown to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes.
“We were proud of the way he played tonight,” Smith said. “I thought he did a real good job. The way Ridgeview was lined up, we couldn’t run the ball. We said we’ll have to throw it and dink-and-dunk them the best we could and we did what we could.”
Injuries plagued Marion for most of the season.
“Injuries put is in a bind,” Smith said. “There’s a trickle-down affect off that. We’re happy with the bunch we’ve got.”
Meanwhile, Ridgeview will meet an old rival.
The Wolfpack beat Central 41-20 on Sept 13.
“They’re playing well right now,” Mullins said. “We’ve just got to work on ourselves, get better and be ready for them.”
Marion 7 0 0 0—7
Ridgeview 28 21 0 0—49
Scoring Summary
R – Adkins 57 run (Knepp kick)
M – Hamm 26 pass from Thomas (Hannula kick)
R – Adkins 25 run (Knepp kick)
R – Adkins 58 run (Knepp kick)
R – C. Hill 27 pass from Phillips (Knepp kick)
R – Adkins 42 run (Knepp kick)
R – Adkins 15 run (Knepp kick)
R – Beavers 53 punt return (Knepp kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: M 9, R 14; Rushes-Yards: M 26-16, R 26-365; Passing Yards: M 159, R 57; Comp.-Att.-Int.: M 18-34-0, R 4-6-0; Fumbles-Lost: M 2-0, R 4-4; Penalties-Yards: M 1-5, R 8-55; Punts-Average; M 5-32.2, R 0-0.
