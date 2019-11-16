EMORY, Va. – Back-to-back trips to face Patrick Henry in the opening round of the playoffs didn’t work well for Honaker.
The Tigers fell to the undefeated and top-ranked Rebels, 41-14, at Fred Selfe Stadium on the campus of Emory& Henry College Friday night.
“This is amazing, I love it,” Patrick Henry running back Cody Smith said. “Eleven-and-0, tying the school record and another week to get it, it’s just remarkable really.”
It was a wild start by the Rebels. After running four offensive plays they had 21 points. Honaker (5-6), the eighth-seed in the Region 1D playoffs, was quickly facing an insurmountable deficit.
“Getting a quick start on teams and bringing them down is crucial,” said Smith. “Coming into the game, they’re excited wanting to get the ‘W’ too and then when you drive the ball down the field on the first play, it really takes them down.”
After missing six games with an ankle injury, Patrick Henry running back Zach Brown was ready. Brown took the handoff from quarterback Dakota Rector on the first play and raced 66-yards for a score.
Brown only had three rushes for 90 yards, averaging 30 yards a carry. He left the game with 9:46 to play in the first half, as a precautionary measure.
“Brown came back, right off the bat, went out and scored, I’m really happy for him,” said Patrick Henry coach Mark Palmer. “Brown just tweaked his good ankle, we just wanted to be safe about things, so we went ahead and pulled him out.”
Rector connected with Cody Pruitt on a 48-yard TD pass and Smith scored on a 37-yard run to go up 21-0.
The Tigers struggled to move the ball until midway through the second frame. Honaker put together a time consuming 16-play drive. On a 3rd-and-goal from the PH three, the Tigers lost a couple yards on a running play. On fourth down, a pass into the end zone was picked off by Brown and returned 101-yards to pay dirt for a 27-0 advantage they carried into halftime.
“We didn’t do what we needed to do on third down,” Honaker coach Doug Hubbard said. “We knew we had two downs to get it. We let some people slip through, then we had to go to a pass and there was a lot of pressure, it was just one of those things.”
The Rebels added two more TDs in the third quarter, on a 10-yard rush by sophomore Connor Beeson and a one-yard plunge by Pruitt, scoring the first 41 points of the contest.
The Rebel defense also stood its ground, keeping Honaker off the scoreboard for over 38 minutes.
Levi Glymp scooped up a fumble and raced 62-yards for the Tigers first score. Glymp then recovered another fumble to set up a 38-yard TD run by Dylan Casey.
“Until that last touchdown, we had a nine-quarter run of our defense not being scored on,” commented Palmer. “We come together at the right time.
“Honaker has some weapons, [Chandler] Hubbard and [Trevor] Dye are talented kids and they are big across the front. They’ve not had trouble scoring all year, so this was a good showing by our defense.”
While the season is over for Honaker, Patrick Henry will host the winner of the Eastside-Holston game being played this afternoon.
“You just have to go one week at a time,” Palmer said. “It’s everybody’s last shot and there’s no tomorrow. We know everyone is going to play hard, we’ll go back to work on Monday and get ready for whoever we play.”
Honaker 0 0 0 14—14
Patrick Henry 21 6 14 0—41
Scoring Summary
PH—Brown 66 run (Smith run)
PH—Pruitt 48 pass from Rector (run failed)
PH—Smith 37 run (Taylor kick)
PH—Smith 101 interception return (kick failed)
PH—Beeson 10 run (Rhea pass from Rector)
PH—Pruitt 1 run (kick failed)
HON—Glymp 62 fumble return (Goodman kick)
HON—D. Casey 38 run (Goodman kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: H 11, PH 10; Rushes-Yards: H 48-182, PH 17-208; Passing Yards: H 39, PH 54; Comp-Att-Int: H 3-13-2, PH 2-4-1; Fumbles-Lost: H 0-0, PH 2-2; Penalties-Yards: H 4-35, PH 8-50; Punts-Average: H 2-30, PH 0-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.