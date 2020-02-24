NORTON, Va. - Last year saw the J.I. Burton boys basketball season come to a close with a loss in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals.
Former head coach Aaron Williams changed schools as he took over the boys basketball team at Abingdon High School, and Caleb Church would take over as head coach of the Raiders squad. One year into his tenure, Church is watching his team continue to build off last season’s success as the Raiders defeated the Chilhowie Warriors 51-44 on Monday night to advance to the VHSL Region 1D quarterfinals.
“Man look at the guys I have. I’m blessed. I’ve got some great talent here. You know really the whole eight guys I’ve had all year and 12 now that we’ve pulled some JV guys up, man there’s talent here,” Church said. “And when you’ve got talent here it makes it easier to coach. It’s like having keys to the Cadillac, I’ve just got to try not to wreck it.”
After a slow scoring start by both teams in the first half, the Raiders capitalized on an 11-1 scoring run to jump out to a 21-15 lead at halftime. A last-second 3-pointer by Isaiah Kinser at the end of the third period would give Burton a 10-point lead heading into the final quarter, but the Warriors quickly battled back to cut their deficit to five points.
“I think we didn’t play too well,” Trevor Culbertson said. “We didn’t come out in the fourth quarter like we wanted to, but they played hard and I’m just happy we got the win.”
The Raiders would shoot 7-for-15 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, as they never lost their lead despite being outscored by the Warriors 20-17 to close out the game.
“We were up pretty good there in the third, and then, I mean Chilhowie is a good defensive team. They came out strong in the fourth quarter and pressed us. We were making some dumb mistakes and just not handling the ball like we should have,” Church said. “Luckily we made some free throws down the stretch to help us out, but we’ve got to work on controlling that and handling that pressure - which I think we will. I think emotions are high, it’s win or go home so they were playing hard, we were playing hard, so it is what it is.”
Warriors senior Ray Berry led the team in the loss with 11 points to finish as Chilhowie’s only double-digit scorer. Lucas Doss and DJ Martin tied for second on the team with eight points, while Josh Tuell and Jonathan Phelps added five points each.
“It was [close]. I’m so proud of my guys and the effort they’ve put in. They’ve bought into the gameplan and executed the gameplan almost to perfection,” Chilhowie head coach Matt Snodgrass said. “You know, we wanted to slow the game down, run our stuff, make them guard us for long periods of time and we had our shot at the end to win, and they just made some more shots than we did.”
Trevor Culbertson led the Raiders with a game-high 15 points, while Mikey Culbertson finished second on the team with 10 points. Ethan Lindsey was third with nine points, while Kinser hit a game-high two 3-pointers while shooting 2-for-2 from the free throw line.
“Isaiah hit some big shots, and Trevor played great. I thought he took some shots under the basket tonight. Ethan Lindsey had I think 13, 14 rebounds, so he played really big,” Church said. “It was a good team win. It really was. We about lost it there at the end, but we ended up pulling strong, so it worked out.”
Despite their season coming to a close sooner than they had hoped, Snodgrass said the future is bright for his Warriors.
“We lose two seniors, two class acts — Lucas Doss and Ray Berry. They both came off an injury over the summer and really excelled for us,” Snodgrass said. “But I’m extremely excited about what we have coming back for us. We have a good junior class, some sophomores and freshmen that won 21 games on JV. We’re really excited about the future of our program.”
Burton will have no time to rest, as they now prepare to travel to Grundy High School tonight for the Region 1D quarterfinal matchup. Church said that his main focus is for the team to not hold back on the court in what will be a tough game.
“It’s going to be a tough matchup for us. My tallest guy is about 6-2, 6-3,” Church said. “So it’s going to be a tough matchup for us, but all we can do is go out there and give it everything we have.”
