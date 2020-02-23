vs

Region 1D

BOYS

Chilhowie (13-11) at J.I. Burton (18-6)

Today, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: These squads have some history as J.I. Burton posted a 71-58 win over Chilhowie back in December in the Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. … Chilhowie boss Matt Snodgrass got his first head-coaching victory against J.I. Burton on Dec. 5, 2012. Chilhowie’s last regional tourney triumph came against the Raiders on Feb. 20, 2018. … Trevor Culbertson (16.1 points per game), Jonah Cochrane (12.6 ppg) and Mikey Culbertson (10.2 ppg) are the top scorers for Burton. … “It has been a good year for us,” said first-year J.I. Burton coach Caleb Church. “We lost Zac Campbell early in the year and he averaged 18 points per game for us. Zac’s injury gave some of the other guys opportunities to step up and they have. It has taken a team effort to achieve the success we’ve had this year. We have to keep working hard down the stretch and keep playing team ball.” … Ray Berry (12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds per game), Lucas Doss (9.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and Josh Tuell (8.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg) are the leaders for Chilhowie. … The Warriors rallied from a 22-point deficit to post a 52-50 win over Patrick Henry in the third-place game of the Hogoheegee District tournament, clinching a regional tourney berth in the process. … “We have played a tough schedule to prepare ourselves for the postseason,” Snodgrass said. “Right now we are playing really well defensively. We have challenged our team to elevate their game, especially on the offensive end, so we can make a run in the playoffs.”

Up Next: The winner plays at Grundy on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the Region 1D tournament.

GIRLS

Rural Retreat (15-8) at Thomas Walker (20-4)

Today, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: Rural Retreat has reached regional tournament play for the third straight season and will make the 2 ½ hour trip to Ewing to tangle with Thomas Walker. … Michaela Fiscus (15.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists per game) has 1,363 career points and will play at Emory & Henry College. Delanie Trivitt (11.2 ppg), Lexy Nowers (7.1 ppg, 9.2 rpg) and Madison Fiscus (5.5 ppg, 2.7 apg) are the pace-setters for Rural Retreat. … Lakin Burke (16 points, nine rebounds per game) and Shelbie Fannon (11 points, six rebounds per game) lead the way for Thomas Walker, which suffered an upset loss to Twin Springs in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tournament. … Thomas Walker suffered a 53-51 overtime loss to Grundy in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Region 1D tournament. “We were disappointed with our first round exit from the region last season and look to come out and compete at a much higher level this week,” said Thomas Walker coach Jonathan Lovelace said.

Up Next: The winner plays at Honaker on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the Region 1D tournament.

