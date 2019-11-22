NARROWS, Va. - George Wythe will be practicing football on Thanksgiving.
All is Wells with the Maroons. It has been a while for George Wythe.
“My freshman year, that was the best feeling ever,” said George Wythe senior Ravvon Wells, whose Maroons last reached the Region C title game three years ago. “This year, my senior year, come on now, I have got to be out there.”
He will be, as the Maroons scored 49 unanswered points to overcome an early deficit to cruise past Narrows 56-28 in the Region 1C semifinals on a cold Friday night at Ragsdale Field.
Narrows (11-1) jumped out to a 21-7 lead, scoring first quarter touchdowns on plays of 41, 68 and 25. It was all Maroons from that point.
“Just stick with the game. The first 14 points, we pretty much did everything we could to give them the game,” said George Wythe head coach Brandon Harner, on his message to the Maroons. “We are tense right now when we are playing in big games. We have got to relax and be able to play our game and the kids responded to that. They were able to do it.”
George Wythe (9-2) scored 21 points in the second quarter to take a 28-21 lead, and did the same in the third, with the first two touchdowns coming before the Maroons’ offense ever took the field.
Austin Morgan blocked a Narrows punt on the opening drive of the second half and Leyton Fowler picked it up and carried it seven yards into the end zone. On the next possession, Braydon Thompson picked off a pass and returned it 37 yards for a 42-21 lead just 1:55 after the break.
“We felt like we had some momentum there, we lost a little bit of it going into the half,” Narrows head coach Kelly Lowe said. “We made some adjustments defensively at halftime and they come out and score two touchdowns without even running an offensive play.”
Narrows wasted no time getting on the board, with Chad Blaker recovering the football on a muffed opening kick by the Maroons. On the very first play from scrimmage, Matthew Morgan dashed up the middle for 41 yards and a 7-0 lead just 11 seconds into the game.
George Wythe tied the score on their own big play, a 68-yard run by Jude Reigelsperger. Narrows added two more touchdowns on a 68-yard pass by Chase Blaker to a wide open Dustin Wiley and a 25-yard run by Chad Blaker after he had picked off a pass.
Narrows had three touchdowns on 134 yards on offense in the first quarter alone, but didn’t score again until a final minute 1-yard plunge by Chase Blaker.
“We just made a lot of mistakes, but we came back and fought out of it and I think we did very, very good,” said George Wythe quarterback Cole Simmons, who ran for 138 yards, including a 66-yard run to finish the scoring for the Maroons. He also threw for another 101 yards.
Simmons directed an offense that mixed the run and pass with effectiveness, moving the ball downfield at will. The Maroons finished with 531 yards on offense, including 430 on the ground.
Wells, who ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns, scored twice in the second quarter on runs of 2 and 1 yards. Dayson McMillian added a 2-yard score, with the Maroons accumulating 340 yards and 16 first downs in the first half alone to lead 28-21 going into the break.
“Just determination, just bringing it out of us,” Wells said. “We always start off kind of slow in the first half. I don’t know why we do that, we always put ourselves in a dogfight and we have to get out of it.
“I just kept on being that voice in the back just telling everybody ‘Let’s go, I am not going home today. I am practicing on Thanksgiving. We are doing this. I am not going out like that.’ ”
Narrows, which had allowed just 98 points all season, including four shutouts, still had hope coming out of the half, but then the blocked punt and interception put the Green Wave in a hole they could never dig out of.
“We didn’t even get to see if the adjustments worked, but they made those plays right there and we just couldn’t recover from it. They got the momentum and took the wind right out of our sails,” Lowe said. “Our kids battled. They hung in there and battled and I am really proud of them. Hats off to George Wythe, they did a great job and they have got a great football team.”
George Wythe added two more touchdowns, a 25-yard run by Wells and the 66-yard dash by Simmons to paydirt, leaving the Maroons thinking ahead to next week’s Region C championship game at Galax, which has been a nemesis for many area teams in recent seasons.
Yianni Kapranos was a perfect 8-for-8 on extra points for the Maroons. Morgan made all four of his for the Green Wave.
“Galax has been a thorn on everybody’s side, it ain’t just ours,” Harner said. “Coach [Mark] Dixon does a heckuva job with that group of kids and they are a good football team.
“If our kids come out and believe we can do it, we can give them a football game and I think we could have a chance to win it, but we are going to have to come out and play and we are going to have to play great football.”
Narrows, which was led by Chad Blaker with 104 yards rushing and 89 yards through the air, last started a season with an 11-0 record way back in 1979.
“It has been a while since we were 11-0. These kids are going to be upset and they are disappointed because they are competitors,” said Lowe, whose Green Wave played George Wythe for the first time since 1998, with the series now tied up at 16-16-4. “They are going to look back on this year and they are going to realize how special it was.
“They won’t tonight. They might not tomorrow, but in a few days they are going to look back and see just how special it was.”
Galax defeated George Wythe 45-14 earlier in the season. Wells remembers it well. He doesn’t want a repeat.
“Come out and play,” Wells said. “The last time we played them we weren’t ourselves, we were tight. If we just go out and play our game, George Wythe football, we are straight. We have got playmakers, we are going to make the plays. That is how I feel.”
George Wythe 7 21 21 7 - 56
Narrows 21 0 0 7 - 28
Scoring summary
NR-Morgan 41 run (Morgan kick)
GW-Reigelsperger 68 run (Kapranos kick)
NR-Dustin Wiley 68 pass from Chase Blaker (Morgan kick)
NR-Chad Blaker 25 run (Morgan kick)
GW-Wells 2 run (Kapranos kick)
GW-Da.McMillian 2 run (Kapranos kick)
GW-Wells 1 run (Kapranos kick)
GW-Fowler 7 blocked punt return (Kapranos kick)
GW-Thompson 37 interception return (Kapranos kick)
GW-Wells 25 run (Kapranos kick)
GW-Simmons 66 run (Kapranos kick)
NR-Chase Blaker 1 run (Morgan kick)
Team Statistics
First downs: GW 22; NR 10. Rush-yards: GW 38-430; NR 30-178. Pass yards: GW 101; NR 89. Comp-Att-Int: GW 7-12-2; NR 5-13-1. Fumbles-lost: GW 2-0; NR 4-0. Penalty-yards: GW 5-42; NR 4-26. Punts-Avg: GW 2-40.0; NR 5-39.4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.