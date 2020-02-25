Region 1C
BOYS
Covington (10-11) at George Wythe (17-8)
Today, 7:30 p.m.
The Skinny: George Wythe is a regular regional tournament participant. The Maroons won the Region 1C tournament in 2018 and finished as runner-up in 2019. … Peyton Coe (15.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists per game) is the catalyst for GW, while Dayson McMillian (11.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg) is having a solid season as well. Dorrien McMillian (12.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg) has appeared in just 11 games due to injury issues, but recently returned and is playing well for the Maroons. … Tony Dunford is in his first season as George Wythe’s head coach. “Most of our kids played for [previous] Coach Pat Burns and under his leadership they obtained significant postseason experience,” Dunford said. “I hope that experience proves to be valuable during the regional playoffs.” …. Tyren Farrow played his first three prep seasons at GW before transferring to Page High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is averaging 4.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for a team that is 15-11 in North Carolina’s 4-A classification. … As for GW’s opponent tonight? “Covington is very athletic and capable of beating anyone,” Dunford said.
Up Next: The winner plays either Parry McCluer or Grayson County in the Region 1C semifinals on Friday.
GIRLS
Narrows (9-14) at George Wythe (21-4)
Today, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: George Wythe faces Narrows in the first round of the regional tournament for the second time in three years. … Drea Betts, Meleah Kirtner, Paeton Phillippi and Makenzie Ingo have been the pace-setters for George Wythe’s balanced attack. … GW lost in the semifinals of the regional tournament the past two years to Parry McCluer, which went on to win the state title. The Maroons are looking for a breakthrough in 2020. “This season has been a good year so far and we hope to keep it going,” said George Wythe coach Doug Campbell. “We understand what it takes to get to the next level. Our girls have been on this stage before and know what a regional atmosphere is like. We look forward to playing in front of our home fans and hopefully, getting a few wins.”
Up Next: The winner plays either Covington or Grayson County on Thursday in the Region 1C semifinals.
Region 1D
BOYS
J.I. Burton (19-6) at Grundy (20-2)
Today, 7 p.m.
The Skinny: Grundy has compiled a 43-4 record over the past seasons with back-to-back Black Diamond District regular season and tournament titles. “This season has gone very well for us so far,” said Grundy coach Brian Looney. “Fortunately, this group has been very focused on the big picture of making a deeper run in the postseason.” … The lone losses for Grundy have been to Lee High and Richlands, teams who qualified for the Region 2D tournament. … Junior Cade Looney has scored more than 1,400 career points for Grundy and is already the school’s all-time leading scorer. He is averaging 24 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks per game. Senior point guard Jake McCoy (13 points, eight assists, six steals per game) and senior forward Corey Keene (15 points, eight rebounds, four assists per game) also make the Golden Wave go.
Up Next: The winner plays either Twin Springs or Holston in Thursday’s Region 1D semifinals at Southwest Virginia Community College.
Holston (15-10) at Twin Springs (16-8)
Today, 7:30 p.m.
The Skinny: Twin Springs already owns 54-51 and 54-36 wins over Holston this season. … After finishing last in the Cumberland District during the 2018-19 season, Twin Springs rebounded to be Cumberland District tournament runner-up this winter. “We said our goal at the beginning of the year was to get back to competing in our [district] and try to win some along the way,” said first-year Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb. “I think these kids have done an amazing job of showing up, working their tails off and building day by day. We’ve taken giant leaps this season and that credit goes to the kids.” … Webb was a star athlete at Twin Springs and later played hoops at Appalachian State University. … Ninth-graders Connor Lane (19.5 points per game) and Bradley Owens (13.5 points, 9.5 rebounds per game) have starred in their first season at the high school level. … Nick Delatos is averaging 18.5 points per game to lead the way for Holston. Quaheim Brooks, Brycen Sheets, Keegan Watson, Austin Faris and Lane Blevins will also be counted on to contribute in tonight’s game. “I am very proud of this team,” said Holston coach Jeff Austin. “We pretty much started over this season, returning only one starter from last year. Our guys came together quickly and were competitive right out of the gate. A late season injury to point guard Jordan Keith forced us to make some adjustments, but the team is stepping up to fill that void.” … Despite two wins over Holston already this season, Twin Springs is not overlooking the Hogoheegee District tournament runner-up. “They’re quick, can shoot the ball well and are very well-coached,” Webb said. “They’re as dangerous as any team in the tournament.”
Up Next: The winner plays either Grundy or J.I. Burton on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Region 1D semifinals at Southwest Virginia Community College.
Hurley (7-16) at Eastside (15-9)
Today, 7:30 p.m.
The Skinny: Eastside’s sustained run of excellence is impressive as the Spartans have compiled a 154-61 record since the start of the 2012-13 season. … Senior guard Ethan Powers is averaging 23 points per game for Eastside, while small forward Connor Blevins, tenacious guards Grayson Whited and Garrett Whited and 6-foot-5 freshman Eli McCoy have been the leaders for the Spartans. “We used an extremely strong out-of-district schedule to prepare this group,” said Eastside coach Patrick Damron. “They are now playing the best ball we have played all season long. We have said all season long we don’t want to compare ourselves to previous Eastside teams, we just want to be the best version of ourselves. I think we are now.” … Hurley started the season 0-8 and the Rebels were 1-11 at one point before turning things around. “I told our guys all year if we continued to believe and work that we had the chance to be special,” said Hurley coach Austin Cooper. “These guys have earned every ounce of respect that they get. We were picked next to last [in the Black Diamond District] in the preseason, but we battled and earned the opportunity of playing in the district championship game. I’m so proud of how far they have come this year.” … Jonathan Hurley is the headliner for Hurley as he’s averaging 14.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. “Hurley has worked themselves into the region tournament by taking care of the ball and playing to their strengths,” Damron said. “From this point on, everyone is a solid region caliber team and Hurley is no exception. We will need to be prepared Tuesday to beat a good team.”
Up Next: The winner plays either Northwood or Twin Valley on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in the Region 1D semifinals at Southwest Virginia Community College.
Twin Valley (7-17) at Northwood (17-7)
Today, 7 p.m.
The Skinny: Northwood has beaten Twin Valley twice already this season by scores of 84-57 and 45-43. … Twin Valley topped Northwood in the quarterfinals of the 2017 Region 1D tournament. … Northwood’s only regional tournament win came in 2008 against Bath County. … Senior guard Luke Carter is averaging 23.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.3 steals per game for Northwood and has 1,858 career points. Eli Carter has blocked 57 shots and Michael Frye has recorded 85 steals. … Dyson Briggs, Cole Rolen, Chris Frye and Seth Debusk have also contributed in a major way for the team from Saltville. … Trevor McGlothlin and Chance Keen are the top scorers for Twin Valley. “We’ve had some good wins and disappointing losses,” said TV coach Jeremy Ward. “Defense has played well all season, the offense has struggled at times. We have great respect for the Northwood program. Having played them twice this year, we know they will be ready to play and are an excellent shooting team.” … One thing is for certain: The Panthers will win this game as that is the nickname for both squads.
Up Next: The winner plays either Eastside or Hurley on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in the Region 1D semifinals at Southwest Virginia Community College.
GIRLS
Thomas Walker (21-4) at Honaker (19-5)
Today, 7 p.m.
The Skinny: Honaker begins the defense of the Region 1D title it claimed a year ago. … LeeAnna McNulty has returned to form after missing the early stages of the season with a knee injury. She had 32 points as the Tigers took a 74-59 win over Grundy in the finals of the Black Diamond District tournament. … Akilah Boyd is one of Southwest Virginia’s top shooters, while Kylie Vance, Halle Hilton and Lara McClanahan have also shared the scoring load.
Up Next: The winner plays either Chilhowie or Twin Springs in Thursday’s Region 1D semifinals at Southwest Virginia Community College.
Chilhowie (10-14) at Twin Springs (13-12)
Today, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: Both of these teams finished as the tournament runner-up in their districts and that might’ve caught some folks by surprise. … Sophomore Katie Barr is averaging 18 points per game for Chilhowie, which has improved significantly since November. “We have a young group of girls who started with little or no varsity experience,” said Chilhowie coach Mark Halsey. “After 24 games they have shown a lot of growth and gained confidence in their ability and each other as a team.” … Emaleigh Powers (12.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists per game) and Erin Larkin (11.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks per game) are the leaders for Twin Springs. “A solid and versatile team that has shown they deserve to be in the region,” Halsey said of the Titans. “They are balanced with good guard play and size in the paint.”
Up Next: Either Honaker or Thomas Walker awaits the winner in a 4 p.m. regional semifinal game on Thursday at Southwest Virginia Community College.
Grundy (17-5) at Eastside (20-4)
Today, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: The Eastside Spartans once again stormed to the Cumberland District regular season and tournament titles, a regular occurrence since Barry Ruff arrived as head coach during the 2015-16 season. … Kaylee Yates has scored more than 1,000 career points for the Spartans. Anna Whited has been hobbled by a knee injury, but is still a dynamic player for Eastside, while Carrie Boyd is a rebounding machine. … The trio of Maggie Deel (14.0 points per game), Mashayla Belcher (13.8 ppg) and freshman Jessi Looney (11.5 ppg) are the players to watch for Grundy. … Both teams lost in the semifinals of the Region 1D tournament last season.
Up Next: The winner plays either Patrick Henry or Twin Valley in the Region 1D semifinals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Southwest Virginia Community College.
Twin Valley (11-11) at Patrick Henry (21-2)
Today, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: Hogoheegee District regular season and tournament champion Patrick Henry has impressed all season thanks to crisp ball movement, unselfish play and defensive intensity. Breanna Yarber and Kaycee Deskins have been the primary catalysts for the Rebels and they both have scored more than 1,000 career points. … PH’s only losses have come to VHSL Region 2D tourney participant Union and White House Heritage of Tennessee. White House Heritage (22-6) is playing in the TSSAA District 9-AA finals on Tuesday. … Twin Valley is one of the youngest teams in far Southwest Virginia. “We don’t have any seniors and we have a lot of expectations for these girls,” said TV coach Brian Moore. “Tuesday will be a tough test, but one that we need to face in order to grow.” … Kamryn Vance and Haylee Moore are the top scorers for the Panthers. Moore had a triple-double in the third-place game of the Black Diamond District tournament, a 45-34 win of Council. … Moore knows what to expect from Patrick Henry as his team has lost twice to the Rebels this season. “In my opinion, PH is the best team we have seen this year,” the coach said. “They have a versatile post in Yarber and their guards are great playmakers. We know it’s gonna be tough Tuesday, but we hope to make the most of our opportunity.”
Up Next: Either Eastside or Grundy awaits the winner in Thursday’s Region 1D semifinals at Southwest Virginia Community College.
Region 2D
BOYS
Lee High (12-10) at Graham (16-6)
Today, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: After winning just four games last season, Lee High has tripled that total in Kevon Honeycutt’s first season as head coach. “We didn’t finish like we wanted to, but we’ve laid a foundation on where we want to build from next season,” Honeycutt said. “Our goal was bigger than basketball, it was to change the culture and we’ve done that. Winning will take care of itself. We’ve laid the foundation for what we expect to do and that’s compete in the Mountain 7 District. With a couple of losses being by four points or less, we could have easily been in the top three in the Mountain 7.” … Jacob Whitaker is averaging 13 points and 11.2 rebounds per game to lead Lee, while shooting 52 percent from the field and 46 percent from 3-point range. Six different players have been Lee’s leading scorer in games this season. … Graham won the Region 2D title in 2018, while finishing as runner-up last season. David Graves (15.9 points per game), Chance Dawson (11.7 ppg) and Nick Owens (11.4 ppg) are the top scorers for the G-Men. Marqus Ray leads Graham in assists (3.8 per game) and Xayvion Turner is the leader in steals (2.4 per game). … The trip from Ben Hur to Bluefield is a long one.
Up Next: The winner plays either Wise County Central or Richlands on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Region 2D semifinals at UVa-Wise’s Prior Center.
Richlands (14-9) at Wise County Central (18-7)
Today, 6:30 p.m.
The Skinny: This is the third straight season that Wise County Central has faced Richlands in the first round of the Region 2D tournament. The Warriors were victorious against the Blue Tornado in 2018 at home (87-70) and 2019 on the road (61-46). … Central’s Isaiah McAmis (24 points, four assists per game) and Elijah Hayes (18 points, seven rebounds per game) form one of the area’s top playmaking duos. … Richlands has two dynamic players of its own in Cade Simmons (24 points, 13 rebounds per game) and Luke Wess (14.5 points, 8.0 rebounds per game). The Blue Tornado is in the regional tournament for the fifth straight season.
Up Next: The winner plays either Graham or Lee High on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Region 2D semifinals at UVa-Wise’s Prior Center.
Lebanon (8-17) at Gate City (19-5)
Today, 7 p.m.
The Skinny: This is the third straight year that Gate City will square off with Lebanon in the first round of the Region 2D tournament. The Blue Devils bested the Pioneers 80-43 in 2018 and 69-55 in 2019. … Gate City has not lost to a VHSL team this season. The Blue Devils’ defeats have come at the hands of Northeast Tennessee schools Science Hill (twice) and Daniel Boone and Florida’s Charlotte and Port Charlotte. … Gate City senior Bradley Dean recently scored his 2,000th career point. … “Gate City is obviously the standard for the area,” said first-year Lebanon coach Ryan Potts. “They have a great tradition and have had some fantastic players recently. Coach [Scott] Vermillion does a terrific job with them and unfortunately, the road through Region D always runs through there. Bradley Dean is phenomenal and since we’ve seen him four straight years it’s always interesting from the opposite sideline to see the development of a player of his caliber.” … Sage Potts (19.6 points, 9.6 rebounds per game), Preston Steele (14.5 points, 3.4 steals per game) and Jacob Jackson (8.1 points, 4.0 assists per game) lead the way for Lebanon. Just a junior, Sage Potts has already scored more than 1,000 career points. … Lebanon has endured many close losses this season with nine of those defeats coming in a one possession game in the final minute.
Up Next: The winner will play either Virginia High or Union on Thursday at 8 p.m. in a regional semifinal clash at UVa-Wise’s Prior Center.
Union (16-9) at Virginia High (12-12)
Today, 7 p.m.
The Skinny: Virginia High has finally gotten healthy, while Union has improved vastly over the course of the season. … Junior Alex Rasnick, freshman Sean Cusano and the sophomore trio of Bradley Bunch, Noah Jordan and Malachi Jenkins have led the way for Union. “Our season has been a process,” said Union coach Zack Moore. “We have gradually gotten better game after game. We are probably the most inexperienced varsity team in Southwest Virginia, but we are who we are and we have worked for the opportunity to play this week and beyond.” ... VHS senior Gavin Austin is one of the area’s most prolific scorers and he averaged 18.4 points in three Southwest District tournament games. Jacob Johnston and Jean Mulumba have also played well. “This season this team has battled sickness and injuries often, which has interrupted the flow of the team overall,” VHS coach Wayne Rasnick said. “Now healthy, this team has been playing more consistent.” … Union cruised to a 74-56 victory over the Bearcats in the first round of last year’s Region 2D tournament.
Up Next: Either Gate City or Lebanon awaits the winner in Thursday’s Region 2D semifinals at UVa-Wise’s Prior Center.
GIRLS
Wise County Central (9-14) at Lebanon (19-4)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
The Skinny: Wise County Central is aiming for its fourth straight state championship, but the Warriors will have to do it the hard way as the fourth seed out of the Mountain 7 District. … Southwest District champion Lebanon won its first league title in more than 40 years this winter. Averie Price (18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists per game) and Kara Long (13.6 pg, 5.7 rpg, 3.7 apg) have been consistently good for the Pioneers. “Price and Long are the real deal and as a team they play very hard,” said Central coach Robin Dotson. “We will have our hands full with those two. Coach [Rex] Parker does a good job and is always hard to prepare for.” … Wise County Central beat Lebanon in the semifinals of the 2019 Region 2D tournament, while the Pioneers posted a win over the Warriors in a VHSL Benefit Game back in November. … Hannah Carter (12 points, nine rebounds per game), Jill Sturgill (8.2 ppg) and Callie Mullins (7.2 ppg) have been the catalysts for Central. “We’ve gotten better as the season’s progressed,” Dotson said. “Just a very tough league to grow up in.”
Up Next: Either Gate City or Virginia High awaits the winner in Friday’s Region 2D semifinals at UVa-Wise’s Prior Center.
Virginia High (16-9) at Gate City (15-10)
Wednesday, 7 p.m.
The Skinny: How does Virginia High coach Kevin Timmons sum up the season for his Bearcats? “We have had a roller-coaster of a year, but we are definitely not ready for the ride to end,” he said. … Ale Sydnor, Maria Wilson, Dianna Spence and Madison Worley all average double-digit scoring for the Bearcats. Sydnor stuffs the stat sheet on a nightly basis with averages of 16.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. She has signed with NCAA Division II Concord University. … Sarah Thompson (17.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.2 steals per game) is the sparkplug for Gate City. “Gate City is a tough-nosed, well-coached team,” Timmons said. “With a stud of a player in Sarah Thompson.”
Up Next: The winner plays either Lebanon or Wise County Central in Friday’s Region 2D semifinals at UVa-Wise’s Prior Center.
Richlands (11-14) at Ridgeview (20-5)
Wednesday, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: Since Ridgeview opened in the fall of 2015, the girls basketball program at the school has won more than 100 games and has qualified for the regional tournament each season. … Ridgeview already owns two wins over Richlands this season by scores of 58-40 and 70-35. Brooklyn Frazier (15.0 points, 4.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals per game), Hailey Sutherland (13.7 ppg, 10.7 rpg), Cassidy Thomas (11.3 ppg) and Shae Sutherland (6.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.6 apg) have had superb seasons for the Wolfpack. … Richlands is in the regional tournament for the first time since 2015. … Lauren Earls (16.4 ppg, 2.5 apg, 1.3 spg), Denissa Ball (10.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg) and Rachael Rife (9.3 ppg, 1.8 apg) are the leaders for third-year head coach Aaron Lowe’s team. Earls has scored more than 1,000 career points.
Up Next: The winner plays either Union or Marion on Friday at 8 p.m. in the Region 2D semifinals at UVa-Wise’s Prior Center.
Union (18-7) at Marion (17-7)
Wednesday, 7 p.m.
The Skinny: Union has a veteran trio in Jayda Smith, Emili Brooks and Heather Lipps, all who are averaging double figures in scoring. …Marion has lost three times each to Mountain Empire District champion George Wythe and Southwest District champ Lebanon. … Marion does not have a senior on its roster and girls like Anna Hagy, Audrey Moss, Amber Kimberlin and point guard Kaylee Poston have stepped up for the Scarlet Hurricanes. … “Marion has a talented team with a good mixture of post and guard play,” said Union coach Kory Bostic. “They play with great effort and are very well-coached.”
Up Next: The winner plays either Ridgeview or Richlands on Friday at 8 p.m. in the regional semifinals at UVa-Wise’s Prior Center.
Region 3D
BOYS
Abingdon (13-12) at Christiansburg (14-8)
Today, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: Despite its record, Abingdon is battle-tested. “I think against a very challenging schedule both out of district and in our district, we have progressed and are competitive each night,” said Abingdon coach Aaron Williams. … Chase Hungate (16.6 points, 5.7 rebounds per game) has been a reliable scorer for the Falcons. Jake Thacker (13.0 points, 5.6 assists per game), Jake O’Quinn (10.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg), River Carter (8.5 ppg) and 6-foot-8 freshman Evan Ramsey (6.2 rpg) are the cornerstones. … Christiansburg started the season 7-0, but had some struggles once River Ridge District play began. M.J. Hunter was a first-team all-district pick for the Blue Demons, while Tyrique Taylor and Aiden Proudfoot were second-team honorees.
Up Next: The winner plays either Northside or Magna Vista on Thursday.
GIRLS
Cave Spring (14-8) at Abingdon (21-3)
Today, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: Abingdon impressively cruised to a 53-24 win over Cave Spring back on Dec. 28, surging to a 28-0 lead after one quarter and holding a 36-2 halftime advantage. Emily Breeding scored 21 points that night for AHS. … Abingdon’s only losses have come to Lord Botetourt, Ridgeview and Gate City. The Falcons won the Mountain 7 District regular-season champions. … Senior point guard Peyton Carter is averaging 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game for Abingdon. She has signed with Tennessee Tech. … Cave Spring starts four freshmen, while junior guard Zada Porter is a Division I prospect for the Knights.
Up Next: The winner plays either Carroll County or Northside on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Region 3D semifinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.