George Wythe vs Chilhowie

George Wythe's Ravvon Wells fumbles a kickoff return as he is hit by Chilhowie's Jordan Williams during a 2018 game. Wells recovered the fumble for his team.

 David Crigger/BHC

VHSL Playoffs

Power Point Rating Scale

Region 1C

Record Rating

Narrows 5-0 20.50

George Wythe 4-1 19.60

Galax 4-1 19.00

Auburn 3-2 15.20

Covington 2-2 15.00

Grayson County 1-4 10.20

Craig County 2-3 10.00

Parry McCluer 0-4 9.25

Bath County 0-4 7.75

Eastern Montgomery 0-4 7.00

Bland County 0-1 6.00

Region 1D

Record Rating

Patrick Henry 5-0 19.20

Chilhowie 4-1 17.20

Grundy 4-1 17.00

Honaker 3-1 17.00

Thomas Walker 3-1 16.75

Holston 3-1 16.25

Hurley 2-2 14.75

J.I. Burton 2-2 14.75

Castlewood 2-2 14.50

Rural Retreat 3-2 14.40

Twin Springs 3-2 14.20

Twin Valley 2-3 11.20

Eastside 1-3 11.00

Rye Cove 2-3 11.00

Northwood 1-3 10.75

Region 2D

Record Rating

Ridgeview 5-0 22.00

Union 5-0 21.20

Tazewell 3-1 17.50

Wise Central 3-1 16.75

Graham 2-2 15.50

Marion 2-2 15.00

Richlands 1-3 12.75

Gate City 1-4 12.60

John Battle 1-4 11.20

Lee High 0-4 10.25

Virginia High 0-4 9.75

Lebanon 0-4 8.75

Region 3D

Record Rating

Lord Botetourt 4-0 25.50

Magna Vista 4-1 23.40

Hidden Valley 3-2 21.20

Northside 3-2 21.00

Christiansburg 3-1 20.50

Bassett 3-2 19.40

Abingdon 2-3 16.40

William Byrd 1-4 15.00

Staunton River 1-4 13.60

Carroll County 1-4 13.40

Cave Spring 1-4 13.40

Tunstall 0-4 11.75

