VHSL Playoffs
Power Point Rating Scale
Region 1C
Record Rating
Narrows 5-0 20.50
George Wythe 4-1 19.60
Galax 4-1 19.00
Auburn 3-2 15.20
Covington 2-2 15.00
Grayson County 1-4 10.20
Craig County 2-3 10.00
Parry McCluer 0-4 9.25
Bath County 0-4 7.75
Eastern Montgomery 0-4 7.00
Bland County 0-1 6.00
Region 1D
Record Rating
Patrick Henry 5-0 19.20
Chilhowie 4-1 17.20
Grundy 4-1 17.00
Honaker 3-1 17.00
Thomas Walker 3-1 16.75
Holston 3-1 16.25
Hurley 2-2 14.75
J.I. Burton 2-2 14.75
Castlewood 2-2 14.50
Rural Retreat 3-2 14.40
Twin Springs 3-2 14.20
Twin Valley 2-3 11.20
Eastside 1-3 11.00
Rye Cove 2-3 11.00
Northwood 1-3 10.75
Region 2D
Record Rating
Ridgeview 5-0 22.00
Union 5-0 21.20
Tazewell 3-1 17.50
Wise Central 3-1 16.75
Graham 2-2 15.50
Marion 2-2 15.00
Richlands 1-3 12.75
Gate City 1-4 12.60
John Battle 1-4 11.20
Lee High 0-4 10.25
Virginia High 0-4 9.75
Lebanon 0-4 8.75
Region 3D
Record Rating
Lord Botetourt 4-0 25.50
Magna Vista 4-1 23.40
Hidden Valley 3-2 21.20
Northside 3-2 21.00
Christiansburg 3-1 20.50
Bassett 3-2 19.40
Abingdon 2-3 16.40
William Byrd 1-4 15.00
Staunton River 1-4 13.60
Carroll County 1-4 13.40
Cave Spring 1-4 13.40
Tunstall 0-4 11.75
