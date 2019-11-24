A couple of guys who were once college roommates spent Friday night celebrating victories that were a main topic of conversation for high school football fans in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
Luke Owens coached Wise County Central to a 14-7 win over the Ridgeview Wolfpack in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 2D playoffs, giving the Warriors a spot in the regional finals for the first time in program history.
Shawn Witten guided his Elizabethton Cyclones to a 24-13 triumph over two-time defending state champion Greeneville in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA Class 4A playoffs.
Owens was an offensive lineman and Witten was a wide receiver for the Virginia Tech Hokies and they were roommates for two years during their four seasons together in Blacksburg.
Both were members of the team that lost to Florida State in the national championship game at the Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 4, 2000.
These days they are the head coaches of high school teams making playoff runs.
“Shawn has done a great job,” Owens said. “Shawn as a player had one of the greatest work ethics I have ever been around and I’m sure that has carried over with him as a coach.”
Owens has crafted his own coach of the year resume at Central this fall. The Warriors had gone 4-7 in 2018 and the program had never won a playoff game prior to the season.
Wise County Central is now one of eight Class 2 teams still playing in the Commonwealth.
“To sum up the season, it has been special, but there is still work to do,” Owens said. “My players and coaches have worked extremely hard to put us in this position. I am extremely proud of this group.”
The following is a brief look at VHSL region championship games involving local teams:
Region 1C
George Wythe (9-2) at Galax (11-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.: Galax rolled up 202 passing yards and 230 rushing yards in a 45-14 win at George Wythe on Oct. 18.
Region 1D
Patrick Henry (12-0) vs. J.I. Burton (10-2) at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.: Patrick Henry is looking for the first regional title in program history, while the J.I. Burton Raiders won region championships in 1972, 1990, 1998, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2009.
Region 2D
Wise County Central (10-2) vs. Graham (10-2) at Bluefield’s Mitchell Stadium, Saturday, 2 p.m.: Graham is in the Region 2D finals for the third straight year.
