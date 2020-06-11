It was supposed to be a week in which the Virginia High School League crowned state champions in baseball, softball, soccer and tennis, but the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic prevented that from happening.
However, coaches and athletes from across the Commonwealth did receive some good news in regards to the 2020-21 season on Thursday afternoon.
The VHSL’s Executive Committee voted on Wednesday to reinstate out-of-season practice activities beginning June 15. The previous “dead period” of June 29-July 4 — when team activities were not allowed — has been waived for 2020.
Schools must submit health plans to the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) that comply with Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
Once the plans are approved, the workouts would begin with restrictions, social distancing procedures and activities with small groups, but it’s still the best news received by coaches and athletes in the state since the pandemic began.
“I consider this statement by the VHSL to be a move in a positive direction, and I am now more hopeful than before that we may see fall sports in 2020,” said Brian Moore, the athletic director and girls basketball coach at Twin Valley.
A VHSL-sanctioned activity hasn’t been held since March 12 when the Class 2 state basketball finals took place in Richmond with Gate City (girls) and John Marshall (boys) winning championships. The Class 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 finals were canceled after Gov. Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency due to the pandemic.
Eleven days later, Northam announced in a press conference that Virginia schools would be closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
“The VHSL Executive Committee believes that getting students back into some level of education-based activities will be supportive of their physical and mental health and well-being,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said in a press release. “Allowing students and coaches the opportunity to begin out-of-season extracurricular activities and athletics will allow school communities the ability to begin moving in a positive direction. Our student-athletes have been out for over three months. Conditioning and acclimation will be critical as coaches and athletes prepare for the upcoming fall season.”
Since March, the waiting game has been the only activity for coaches and athletes in Virginia. Most Northeast Tennessee schools began non-contact offseason workouts on June 1 with precautions such as temperature checks, sanitizing of hands and equipment and social-distancing in place.
“Our coaches have maintained contact through text, e-mails and Zoom meetings but this will definitely be welcomed for everyone,” said Sallie Lefler Moss, the athletic director and girls basketball coach at Marion. “During the whole pandemic we’ve discussed different scenarios and how we would address social distancing and return to play when the opportunity came. We are still in unprecedented times, so obviously we will put health and safety as the number one priority. Getting to practice, even in a very limited capacity, will definitely help with some anxiety and pressure these young athletes have endured.”
Having offseason workouts in multiple sports hasn’t been a problem for far Southwest Virginia schools, which are used to sharing athletes across several activities.
“We work together at J.I. Burton,” said Jacob Caudill, who coaches both baseball and football at the school in Norton. “The boys basketball coach, Caleb Church, and myself always discuss how we are going to share athletes and work with each other’s schedules, and we always come up with what we think is in the best interest for the kids. He had planned a basketball camp this summer, and I told him to take the football players who play basketball, because one, they will enjoy going to basketball camp and two, I know that if they are at basketball camp for a week they are getting their conditioning in and lower body work by running and jumping. I think with everything that has happened he will be perfectly fine with our athletes getting back to work in the weight room.”
Everything still hinges on Northam’s return to school plan.
“I think finding a way to get back to school is number one,” said John Battle athletic director/football coach Bradley Ricker. “There are many options for school we have to look at before any sport can get started up. … No one wants football and athletics to start up as much as I do. There are a lot of high school coaches, school administration and county administration working to make this happen for the upcoming 2020-21 season. Talking with other local coaches I know they feel the same way. We just miss seeing and building relationships with our kids during this time.”
Plenty of questions still have to be answered, and it’s uncertain if the VHSL sports fall season will start on time. However, Thursday represented a step forward after three months of setbacks.
“I am cautiously optimistic,” Moore said. “The big question that I think the VHSL and all schools are facing now is if we can we conduct an active sports season under the guidelines issued by the governor. Sure, we have been given the go-ahead, but will some of the guidelines make it impossible for us to conduct contact sports? I think that is our next hurdle in the process. I will have to see the expectations before I get too excited about a fall football or volleyball season.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
