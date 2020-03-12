GateCityLogo

Gate City High School’s girls basketball team got it done on Thursday, winning the VHSL Class 2 title with a 64-54 win over the Luray Bulldogs at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.

Gate City (20-11) led 30-26 at halftime and the outscored Luray 16-6 in the third quarter to take control.

It was the program’s first state championship since 2006.

Sarah Thompson had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Gate City.

