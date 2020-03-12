Gate City High School’s girls basketball team got it done on Thursday, winning the VHSL Class 2 title with a 64-54 win over the Luray Bulldogs at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.
Gate City (20-11) led 30-26 at halftime and the outscored Luray 16-6 in the third quarter to take control.
It was the program’s first state championship since 2006.
Sarah Thompson had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Gate City.
More to come on this story
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.