The trip from Coeburn back to Damascus following Holston High School’s 29-15 win over Eastside on Saturday in the first round of the VHSL Region 1D football playoffs didn’t take that long, but it was a memorable one to say the least.
“It was a fun bus ride,” Holston coach Derrick Patterson said. “You could tell that some of the kids were wore out and banged up, because it was a very physical game. But for the most part they were singing and dancing. You could definitely tell they were excited about the win. I tried to get a nap but was unsuccessful.”
The journey to experience such a moment had taken much longer as it marked the program’s first playoff win since 2009.
Patterson – now in his sixth season at the helm of the Cavaliers – had gone 5-35 in his first four seasons on the job, but his team compiled a 6-5 record last year and has won seven games in 2019.
“It’s truly a blessing,” Patterson said. “We have always told our kids that we all have so much to be thankful for and to always be grateful to God for what we do have, even when we weren’t successful. But to look back on how far we have come since I’ve been the head coach makes me even more proud of our kids because they all remember when we were 2-8, 1-9 and 0-10 and these juniors and seniors went through some of that.
“Now, to have won seven games and a playoff game in one season, my hat is off to these players for their dedication to this program and to the [assistant] coaches as well. We have a tremendous group of men leading this program and they care about the kids at Holston.”
The following is a brief look at this weekend’s second-round matchups:
Region 1C
George Wythe (8-2) at Narrows (11-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: George Wythe has a 1,000-yard rusher in Ravvon Wells, a 1,000-yard receiver in Braydon Thompson and 2,000-yard passer in Cole Simmons.
Region 1D
Holston (7-4) at Patrick Henry (11-0), Friday, 7 p.m., at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium: PH quarterback Dakota Rector threw three touchdown passes as the Rebels rolled to a 42-13 win over Holston on Oct. 11.
Chilhowie (9-2) at J.I. Burton (9-2), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.: Logan Adams threw two touchdown passes and rushed for two scores in Chilhowie’s 45-24 victory over J.I. Burton on Sept. 6.
Region 2D
Graham (9-2) at Union (9-2), Friday, 7 p.m.: The G-Men and Bears will clash in the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years.
Wise County Central (9-2) at Ridgeview (9-2), Friday, 7 p.m.: The winner of this game will advance to the regional championship game for the first time in program history.
