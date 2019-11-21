Region 1C
George Wythe (8-2) at Narrows (11-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: George Wythe 33, Narrows 0 (Sept. 18, 1998 in Wytheville, Va.)
This is one of the most intriguing matchups of the second round. … Narrows is among three unbeaten teams remaining in Class 1 (Patrick Henry and Riverheads are the others), while George Wythe’s only losses have come to Radford and Galax, teams still playing in the postseason. … Lance Goff rushed for three touchdowns as GW annihilated Narrows in the previous meeting between the teams 21 years ago. Goff later played at Virginia Tech. … Cole Simmons, Ravvon Wells and Braydon Thompson have been a terrific trio for GW. Simmons has thrown for 2,291 yards with just one interception in 174 pass attempts, while also rushing for 767 yards. Wells (141 carries, 1,011 yards) is the top rusher and Thompson (48 catches, 1,371 yards) is a sure-handed wide receiver. … “George Wythe is an explosive team that can hurt you on the ground or through the air,” said Narrows coach Kelly Lowe. “They are very disciplined on defense. Coach [Brandon] Harner and his staff do a great job in all phases of the game.” … Matthew Morgan (125 carries, 1,099 yards), Chad Blaker (84 carries, 882 yards) and Chase Blaker (127 carries, 733 yards) lead the rushing attack for Narrows. Chase Blaker has also thrown for 1,273 yards as Dustin Wiley (26 catches, 589 yards) is his top target. … The defense has also been dominant for Narrows as the Green Wave have posted four shutouts and have not allowed more than 28 points in a game this season. The Narrows defense hasn’t faced an offense like George Wythe’s in 2019, however.
Prediction: George Wythe 30, Narrows 26
Region 1D
Holston (7-4) vs. Patrick Henry (11-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
At Emory & Henry College
Last meeting: Patrick Henry 42, Holston 13 (Oct. 11, 2019 in Emory, Va.)
In what has been a special season, Patrick Henry can reach another major milestone tonight. The Rebels will establish a single-season program record for wins if they prevail against their Washington County rivals. ... PH is averaging 40.9 points per game, while limiting opponents to 11 points per contest. Only one game for the Rebels has been decided by single digits, a 16-13 victory over fellow regional semifinalist Chilhowie on Nov. 1. … Dakota Rector has thrown for 950 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Cody Smith (1,256 yards) is the top rusher. Zach Brown, who missed five games with an ankle injury, returned to the lineup in last week’s 41-14 hammering of Honaker and scored on a 66-yard touchdown run on his first carry since Sept. 27. Chase Brown and Ean Rhea are tied for the team lead in tackles with 91 apiece. … Rector threw three touchdown passes as Patrick Henry routed Holston in the regular-season matchup. …. “PH has a great football team,” said Holston coach Derrick Patterson. “They execute in all three phases of the game. They are very physical on defense and do a great job of trying to take away what you do best. They are much bigger than us, but also have great speed to go with it. [Patrick Henry] Coach [Mark] Palmer has built that program from the bottom up and they have been good for a while now, but this year they have really had a special season with a great group of players that you can tell has worked very hard to get where they are.” … Austin Faris (840 rushing yards) and Jordan Ezzell (644 rushing yards) spearhead the running game for Holston, while quarterback Quaheim Brooks has thrown for 992 yards and 13 touchdowns with Logan Walden (22 catches, 460 yards, seven TDs) emerging as one of the Hogoheegee District’s top receivers. … Defensively, Lane Blevins (124 tackles), Faris (103 tackles), Ryan Millinger (80 tackles) and Brycen Sheets (78 tackles) are the leaders for the Cavaliers. Sheets made eight stops, picked off a pass and recovered a fumble in last week’s 29-15 win over Eastside, which happened to be Holston’s first playoff win since 2009. … Holston will try to beat Patrick Henry for the first time since 2013, but the Cavaliers are major underdogs.
Prediction: Patrick Henry 36, Holston 12
Chilhowie (9-2) vs. J.I. Burton (9-2)
Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
At UVa-Wise
Last meeting: Chilhowie 45, J.I. Burton 24 (Sept. 6, 2019 in Norton, Va.)
This is the only playoff game in far Southwest Virginia to be played on Saturday and it should be a doozy. In fact, I.C. Norcom at Hopewell (Region 3A), Liberty Christian Academy at Heritage-Lynchburg (Region 3C) and Patrick Henry-Roanoke at North Stafford (Region 5D) are the only other VHSL playoff games scheduled for Saturday. … Chilhowie’s only losses have come to Narrows and Patrick Henry, teams which are each 11-0. Burton’s losses have come to Ridgeview and Chilhowie. … Chilhowie prevailed over the Raiders in the second game of the season as quarterback Logan Adams threw a pair of touchdown passes to Lucas Doss and also rushed for a score. Chilhowie’s 31-point second-quarter – which was capped by sophomore Daniel Hutton’s 45-yard field goal – was key. Burton had five turnovers in the game. … A couple of sophomores could be the X-Factor for both squads: Jonathan Gilley has 888 rushing yards and 347 receiving yards as the master of the big play for Chilhowie. He is averaging 10.2 yards per carry and 21.7 yards per catch. Meanwhile, Burton’s big-play man is Esau Teasley, who has gained 1,047 yards on the ground and is averaging 16.4 yards per carry. He also has 197 receiving yards. … Chilhowie holds a 7-2 edge in the all-time series and has won the last five meetings. This will be the third postseason clash between the squads: The Raiders cruised past Chilhowie in the 1972 state semifinals, while the Warriors whipped the Raiders in the 2017 Region 1D title game.
Prediction: Chilhowie 24, J.I. Burton 21
Region 2D
Wise County Central (9-2) at Ridgeview (9-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Ridgeview 41, Wise County Central 20 (Sept. 13, 2019 in Wise, Va.)
This matchup of consolidated schools will pit Ridgeview tailback Trenton Adkins (2,722 yards rushing, 47 touchdowns) against the relentless Wing-T attack of Wise Central, which features five players who have rushed for over 408 yards. … In the regular season meeting, Adkins accounted for 361 yards rushing on 35 carries while scoring six times. Ridgeview, which led 20-6 at halftime, finished with 461 total yards as quarterback Nick Phillips rushed for 47 yards and passed for 33. Central lost quick running back Maddox Reynolds to a knee injury in the game … Junior C.J. Crabtree has rushed for 1,743 yards for Central, while sophomore fullback Matthew Boggs has added 524. Sophomore Ethan Mullins passed for 713 yards and junior Ben Brickey has caught 11 passes for 393 yards. Mullins and Brickey connected for two scores against Ridgeview in the regular season. The stoppers on defense include sophomore linebackers Tyson Tester (48 tackles) and Logan Mullins (47 tackles) along with junior lineman Austin Eldridge, who has nine stops for loss. The Warriors have not lost since a 42-19 setback at Abingdon on Oct. 4 …. Ridgeview senior Alijah Sproles (6-0, 220) is a force at linebacker and fullback. For the season, Ridgeview averages 44.5 points. ..Wise Central, which recorded its first playoff win in school history last week, has improved steadily but Adkins makes the difference.
Prediction: Ridgeview 28, Wise Central 14
Graham (9-2) at Union (9-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Union 37, Graham 35 (Sept. 20, 2019 in Bluefield, W.Va.)
In the regular season meeting at Mitchell Stadium, junior Koby Crist connected on a 21-yard field goal with five seconds left to give Union the win. The Bears compiled 399 total yards, Mason Polier rushing for 193 yards and score from the T-formation. Graham, which trailed 27-10 midway through the third quarter, generated 442 yards as quarterback Devin Lester passed for 328 and ran for 98. …The G-Men have since reeled off seven straight wins. Senior Tre Booker (5-9, 200) provides power running for the G-Men, while receivers such as seniors Marqus Ray, Isaiah Justice and Joey Dales are playmakers along with speedy sophomore Xayvion Turner. … Senior offensive lineman Trevor Wagner (6-4, 220), senior defensive back Antwun Jenkins and senior defensive end Gavin Perry are factors for Union. … Polier has collected nine touchdowns the past three games, and is coming off a 254-yard effort against Gate City. The 6-2, 225-yard senior will be challenged by the proven linebacker tandem of Nick Kastner and Aaron Edwards. …Lester emerges as the star at Bullitt Park.
Prediction: Graham 21, Union 14
