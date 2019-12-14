pep

SALEM, Va. – Cole Burton’s 60-yard touchdown run with 4:02 left broke a tie and gave Riverheads a lead they would not lose in a 31-24 win over the Galax Maroon Tide in Saturday’s VHSL Class 1 state football title game at Salem Stadium.

It was the fourth straight Class 1 state title for Riverheads (15-0) and the 26th straight victory overall for the Gladiators. Riverheads had beaten Chilhowie in the 2017 and 2018 title games.

Galax (12-2) had one last chance in the game’s final minute, but after a holding penalty and sack the Maroon Tide faced a 4th-and-30 from the Galax 40. Cole Pickett’s desperation pass to Zach Johnson was broken up at the Riverheads’ 25 sealing the win for the Gladiators.

“Nobody gave us a chance today, but I had a feeling that we’d show up,” Galax coach Mark Dixon said. “We had a shot.”

One person that didn’t underestimate the Maroon Tide’s chances at victory was Riverheads coach Robert Casto. Denver Brown led Galax with 144 rushing yards.

“They run the ball on everyone. I don’t know why anybody would think they couldn’t run it against us,” Casto said.

Zack Smiley had 135 rushing yards for Riverheads.

Class 2

Appomattox 42, Stuarts Draft 21

SALEM, Va. – Tre Lawing rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns as the Appomattox Raiders beat Stuarts Draft in the VHSL Class 2 title game.

For the Raiders (13-2), it was their fourth state championship in the last five years.

The game was tied at 14 late in the third quarter, but Appomattox scored twice in the final 2:33 of the third quarter to seize control.

Stuarts Draft (13-2) received 120 passing yards from Henry Cooke.

Class 3

Hopewell 35, Lord Botetourt 7

LYNCHBURG, Va. — TreVeyon Henderson scored four touchdowns Saturday as Hopewell defeated Lord Botetourt in the VHSL Class 3 football final at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.

Henderson scored on runs of 61 and 19 yards in the first half, and added a 23-yard pass reception and a 53-yard TD run in the second half as Hopewell completed a 15-0 season with its second championship in three years. Henderson has offers from Alabama, Clemson, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee and Notre Dame.

Lord Botetourt scored on a 53-yard interception return by Kyle Arnholt in the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers ended their season 14-1 with their second loss in the championship game in five years under the direction of head coach Jamie Harless, an Abingdon High School and Emory & Henry College graduate.

