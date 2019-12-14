SALEM, Va. – Cole Burton’s 60-yard touchdown run with 4:02 left broke a tie and gave Riverheads a lead they would not lose in a 31-24 win over the Galax Maroon Tide in Saturday’s VHSL Class 1 state football title game at Salem Stadium.
It was the fourth straight Class 1 state title for Riverheads (15-0) and the 26th straight victory overall for the Gladiators. Riverheads had beaten Chilhowie in the 2017 and 2018 title games.
Galax (12-2) had one last chance in the game’s final minute, but after a holding penalty and sack the Maroon Tide faced a 4th-and-30 from the Galax 40. Cole Pickett’s desperation pass to Zach Johnson was broken up at the Riverheads’ 25 sealing the win for the Gladiators.
“Nobody gave us a chance today, but I had a feeling that we’d show up,” Galax coach Mark Dixon said. “We had a shot.”
One person that didn’t underestimate the Maroon Tide’s chances at victory was Riverheads coach Robert Casto. Denver Brown led Galax with 144 rushing yards.
“They run the ball on everyone. I don’t know why anybody would think they couldn’t run it against us,” Casto said.
Zack Smiley had 135 rushing yards for Riverheads.
Class 2
Appomattox 42, Stuarts Draft 21
SALEM, Va. – Tre Lawing rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns as the Appomattox Raiders beat Stuarts Draft in the VHSL Class 2 title game.
For the Raiders (13-2), it was their fourth state championship in the last five years.
The game was tied at 14 late in the third quarter, but Appomattox scored twice in the final 2:33 of the third quarter to seize control.
Stuarts Draft (13-2) received 120 passing yards from Henry Cooke.
Class 3
Hopewell 35, Lord Botetourt 7
LYNCHBURG, Va. — TreVeyon Henderson scored four touchdowns Saturday as Hopewell defeated Lord Botetourt in the VHSL Class 3 football final at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.
Henderson scored on runs of 61 and 19 yards in the first half, and added a 23-yard pass reception and a 53-yard TD run in the second half as Hopewell completed a 15-0 season with its second championship in three years. Henderson has offers from Alabama, Clemson, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee and Notre Dame.
Lord Botetourt scored on a 53-yard interception return by Kyle Arnholt in the fourth quarter.
The Cavaliers ended their season 14-1 with their second loss in the championship game in five years under the direction of head coach Jamie Harless, an Abingdon High School and Emory & Henry College graduate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.