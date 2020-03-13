One day after the Virginia High School League canceled the remainder of the state basketball tournaments, a decision was announced on Friday to delay spring sports.
According to a press release from the VHSL, the VHSL Crisis Management Committee decided to delay the spring sports season for at least two weeks in reaction to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
The first day of spring sports, which was originally slated for Monday, is tentatively set to begin now on March 30.
“After continuing to assess the impact of COVID-19 we convened the VHSL Crisis Management Committee and it was decided that the best course of action and most prudent at this time was to delay spring sports first play date by two weeks,” VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said, in the release. “The VHSL continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 and will continue discussions with public health officials and key stakeholders.”
According to another release from the VHSL later on Friday, no teams will be able to play or practice until at least March 30 after Gov. Ralph Northam closed all schools, grades K-12, for the next two weeks.
Several area coaches and administrators were in favor of the VHSL decision on Friday, including Ronnie Davis, who led Richlands to the Class 2 state softball championship last season.
Richlands, which is paced by Virginia Tech signee Mackenzie Osborne, was slated to open its season on Tuesday against Elizabethton.
“We were ready for the season to begin and disappointed with the delay,” Davis said. “But we understand the safety of our student-athletes must come first.”
John Battle baseball coach Jimmy Gobble certainly agreed with the move as well. His Trojans were slated to host Grayson County on March 20.
“I think the decision had to be made and was made correctly in being cautious and keeping the distance until we gather more information on the spreading of this virus,” said Gobble, who pitched for seven seasons with the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox.
Ditto for Patrick Henry athletic director Mark Palmer, whose spring sports programs are among the best in the area, including his girls track team, which won the state title last season.
“Our primary concern is always going to be the safety of our student-athletes,” Palmer said. “I know our athletes are excited to get started and have worked hard for the spring season but during this time we want to ensure that we take every precaution to keep them healthy.”
According to the release, the VHSL Crisis Management Committee will meet on March 25 to re-evaluate current conditions. Spring sports championships are currently expected to be held as scheduled.
Sullivan East athletic director John Dyer replied “not yet” when asked via text about changes made to spring sports by the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
