The 2019-20 season for Virginia High School League athletes is officially over.

The organization announced on Thursday that there will be no spring sports season.

There had originally been hope of softball, baseball, soccer, tennis and track and field to be contested in the summer, but that will not happen now.

“This extremely difficult decision was made knowing the great disappointment our student-athletes, academic activity participants, coaches, administrators, parents, and their communities will experience. We share those same feelings as well,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said in a press release. “We especially grieve with those senior athletes and activity participants who will not have an opportunity to represent their school or wear their school jersey one final time after years of hard work and dedication.

“Any options for the spring sports season would require that COVID-19 no longer be a threat and pose no health risks to our student-athletes or to the public. Sadly, the situation has not changed and has made it impossible to have a spring season without putting people at risk.”

