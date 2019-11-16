RINER, Va. – Auburn wasted little time asserting their dominance on Saturday night as they earned a return trip to the Class 1 state volleyball semifinals.
Led by the strong serving of Sara Nichols, the Eagles needed just under an hour to sweep Thomas Walker 25-8, 25-12, 25-5 in a Class 1 state quarterfinal at Auburn High School.
With the win Auburn returns to the state semifinals where the Eagles will travel to Patrick Henry for the second year in a row as they look for the school’s first state volleyball title since 2014.
Last season the Eagles (29-2) saw their season come to an end in the state semis when they lost to the Rebels in four sets. Auburn had to play that game on the road despite being undefeated to that point of the season.
A year later the Eagles openly admit that they have been looking forward to getting back to this round for a potential rematch against PH.
“PH beat us last year and that put a chip on our shoulder,” Auburn senior Jaylin Shepherd said. “We have everybody back and everybody witnessed it, so they know how bad it was.”
Shepherd’s coach, however, believes the experience they gained in last year’s loss will benefit Auburn when they travel down I-81 to play the Rebels again on Tuesday night.
“We knew that if things went as we planned that we’d meet them again and the girls want it. That’s half the battle,” Auburn coach Sherry Millirons said. “Last year they didn’t know what to expect, but now they know it will be a loud, hostile environment.”
